Fiji damaged by cyclone, PM sees 'frightening' weather ahead

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fiji's leader says the nation is entering a "frightening new era" of extreme weather after flooding from a cyclone killed at least four people over the weekend.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said in a speech Tuesday that climate change was causing extreme weather events to become more severe and occur more often.

Cyclone Josie struck Fiji on Sunday. The Pacific island nation of nearly 1 million people avoided a direct hit from the winds, but heavy rains and flooding caused damage to homes, businesses and vehicles on the west of the main island Viti Levu.

More than 1,000 people remain in evacuation centers.

Bainimarama last November chaired a climate summit in Bonn, Germany. He says he's trying to get the message out to the world to confront the crisis.