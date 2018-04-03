New Zealand, England draw 2nd test

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand drew the second test with England on Tuesday to win the two-match series 1-0.

___

England, 1st Innings 307 (Jonny Bairstow 101, Mark Wood 52; Tim Southee 6-62, Trent Boult 4-87).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 278 (B.J. Watling 85, Colin de Grandhomme 72, Tim Southee 50; Stuart Broad 6-54, James Anderson 4-76).

England, 2nd Innings 352-9 decl. (James Vince 76, Mark Stoneman 60, Joe Root 54, Dawid Malan 53; Colin de Grandhomme 4-94).

New Zealand, 2nd Innings 256-8 (Tom Latham 83, Ish Sodhi 56 not out, Colin de Grandhomme 45; Mark Wood 2-45, Jack Leach 2-61, Stuart Broad 2-72).