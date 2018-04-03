Will Red iPhone X be coming soon?

TAIPEI(Taiwan News)- Martin Hajek released a concept image of Apple iPhone X if it were to be in red on Youtube on March 26.

A well-known designer and 3D renderer have released a concept image showing what a (PRODUCT) RED iPhone X.

Martin Hajek is the designer behind the concept image of the red iPhone X.

The mockup (as seen above) is not the official red iPhone image from Apple. But Apple is highly likely to release a red iPhone to support (PRODUCT)RED to support the charitable campaign.

(RED) is a charitable organization with a key goal of fighting against AIDS, they partner with the world's most iconic brands that contribute up to 50% of profits from (RED)-branded goods and services to the Global Fund. Apple has contributed over $130 million towards the fight for an AIDS-free generation.

Apple only have a few colors for its phones including Space Grey, Silver, Gold. However, We have seen Apple iPhone 7 with a red exterior that gave us a phone that was both beautiful as well as beneficial for raising funds for charity. Apple offers iPhone 7 in Silver, Gold, Rose Gold, Matte Black, Jet Black, and Red.

Apple doesn’t have as many options when it comes to the color of their phones. The release of a red iPhone X should help give the product line a little bit of a boost during a time that is quite slow for sales, as well as adding some more funds to a charity with an important cause.

As far as a release date for the red iPhone X goes, many Apple fans are anticipating a new release in the third quarter of 2018.