Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Kansas City
|001
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|Detroit
|001
|040
|10—6
|10
|0
Hammel, Keller (6), Boyer (7), Herrera (8) and Butera; Liriano, Jimenez (7), Stumpf (8), Saupold (9) and J.McCann. W_Liriano 1-0. L_Hammel 0-1.
___
|Chicago
|000
|100
|100—2
|6
|1
|Toronto
|000
|001
|21—4
|4
|2
Lopez, Avilan (7), Farquhar (7), Bummer (8) and Castillo; J.Garcia, Oh (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and Martin. W_Oh 1-0. L_Farquhar 1-1. Sv_Osuna (2). HRs_Chicago, Castillo 2 (2). Toronto, Donaldson (1), Martin (1), Diaz (1).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|001—1
|6
|0
|Houston
|100
|301
|10—6
|11
|0
Tillman, M.Castro (5), Bleier (7), O'Day (8) and Joseph; Morton, Peacock (7), Harris (8), McHugh (9) and B.McCann. W_Morton 1-0. L_Tillman 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (1). Houston, Gonzalez (1).
___
|Texas
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|0
|Oakland
|001
|000
|20—3
|9
|1
Colon, Jepsen (7), Diekman (7), Bush (8) and Chirinos; Triggs, Buchter (6), Hatcher (7), Treinen (8) and Lucroy. W_Hatcher 2-0. L_Jepsen 0-1. Sv_Treinen (1). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (2).
___
|Cleveland
|011
|300
|010—6
|7
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|1
Clevinger, T.Olson (6), Goody (7), McAllister (8), Belisle (9) and Gomes; J.Ramirez, Alvarez (5), Bard (7), Ramirez (8) and Maldonado. W_Clevinger 1-0. L_J.Ramirez 0-1. HRs_Cleveland, Alonso (2), Encarnacion (3), Naquin (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Minnesota
|000
|004
|000—4
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|500
|000
|00—5
|5
|0
Lynn, Rogers (5), Hildenberger (6), Duke (7), Reed (7) and J.Castro; Taillon, Santana (6), Smoker (6), Neverauskas (6), Feliz (8), Kontos (9) and Cervelli. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Lynn 0-1. Sv_Kontos (1). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (3). Pittsburgh, Moran (1).
___
|Boston
|000
|320
|101—7
|12
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|011—3
|10
|0
Johnson, Hembree (7), Walden (8) and Vazquez; Richards, Tazawa (5), O'Grady (7), J.Turner (8) and Holaday, Telis. W_Johnson 1-0. L_Richards 0-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (1), Ramirez (1). Miami, Anderson (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|002
|024
|000—8
|13
|1
|Milwaukee
|011
|002
|000—4
|8
|1
Mikolas, Norris (6), Lyons (7), Hicks (8) and Molina; Davies, Woodruff (6), Drake (8) and Pina. W_Mikolas 1-0. L_Davies 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Mikolas (1), DeJong (3). Milwaukee, Cain (1), Pina (1), Thames (1).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|00—1
|5
|0
Chatwood, Wilson (7), Strop (8) and Contreras; Mahle, Hughes (7), Peralta (8), Iglesias (8) and Barnhart. W_Mahle 1-0. L_Chatwood 0-1. Sv_Iglesias (1).
___
|Washington
|230
|010
|002—8
|10
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|000—1
|4
|2
Roark, Kelley (8), Grace (9) and Severino; Newcomb, Moylan (5), A.Sanchez (6), J.Ramirez (9), S.Freeman (9) and Stewart. W_Roark 1-0. L_Newcomb 0-1. HRs_Washington, Harper (3).
___
|Colorado
|102
|020
|002—7
|12
|0
|San Diego
|101
|000
|002—4
|8
|1
Bettis, Ottavino (6), B.Shaw (7), McGee (8), Rusin (9), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Mitchell, Lyles (6), McGrath (9), Cimber (9) and Ellis. W_Bettis 1-0. L_Mitchell 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (2). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (4), LeMahieu (2), Desmond (2). San Diego, Myers (1), Spangenberg (2).