US official says Taiwan a model for Indo-Pacific region

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Alex Wong, U.S. deputy assistant secretary of state, gave a media briefing in Washington, D.C. after a short visit to Taipei and praised Taiwan as a model for the Indo-Pacific region.

Wong reported to U.S. media about his three-day visit to Taiwan at the end of March, during which he met with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at a banquet held by the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham).

According to the Liberty Times, Wong reiterated his remarks at the AmCham event by telling reporters that Taiwan was a model for the Indo-Pacific region, whose liberal market economy and democratic system were an excellent example of what the U.S. hoped to facilitate in the region.

Wong said based on the Taiwan Relations Act and the Three Communiqués, the U.S. government’s policies towards Taiwan had not changed, and that moving forward the U.S. would strengthen its relationship with Taiwanese society, providing arms sales so that Taiwan could defend its democracy.

Wong also emphasized the importance of strong alliances, adding that the U.S. would continue advocate for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) organization and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), cooperating with the region’s middle- or small- sized countries to contain stronger, threatening powers in the Indo-Pacific or the world.