Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Kansas City 001 000 000—1 5 1 Detroit 001 040 10—6 10 0

Hammel, Keller (6), Boyer (7), Herrera (8) and Butera; Liriano, Jimenez (7), Stumpf (8), Saupold (9) and J.McCann. W_Liriano 1-0. L_Hammel 0-1.

___

Chicago 000 100 100—2 6 1 Toronto 000 001 21—4 4 2

Lopez, Avilan (7), Farquhar (7), Bummer (8) and Castillo; J.Garcia, Oh (7), Tepera (8), Osuna (9) and Martin. W_Oh 1-0. L_Farquhar 1-1. Sv_Osuna (2). HRs_Chicago, Castillo 2 (2). Toronto, Donaldson (1), Martin (1), Diaz (1).

___

Baltimore 000 000 001—1 6 0 Houston 100 301 10—6 11 0

Tillman, M.Castro (5), Bleier (7), O'Day (8) and Joseph; Morton, Peacock (7), Harris (8), McHugh (9) and B.McCann. W_Morton 1-0. L_Tillman 0-1. HRs_Baltimore, Mancini (1). Houston, Gonzalez (1).

___

Texas 000 010 000—1 7 0 Oakland 001 000 20—3 9 1

Colon, Jepsen (7), Diekman (7), Bush (8) and Chirinos; Triggs, Buchter (6), Hatcher (7), Treinen (8) and Lucroy. W_Hatcher 2-0. L_Jepsen 0-1. Sv_Treinen (1). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (2).

___

INTERLEAGUE Minnesota 000 004 000—4 7 0 Pittsburgh 500 000 00—5 5 0

Lynn, Rogers (5), Hildenberger (6), Duke (7), Reed (7) and J.Castro; Taillon, Santana (6), Smoker (6), Neverauskas (6), Feliz (8), Kontos (9) and Cervelli. W_Taillon 1-0. L_Lynn 0-1. Sv_Kontos (1). HRs_Minnesota, Dozier (3). Pittsburgh, Moran (1).

___

Boston 000 320 101—7 12 0 Miami 010 000 011—3 10 0

Johnson, Hembree (7), Walden (8) and Vazquez; Richards, Tazawa (5), O'Grady (7), J.Turner (8) and Holaday, Telis. W_Johnson 1-0. L_Richards 0-1. HRs_Boston, Betts (1), Ramirez (1). Miami, Anderson (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 002 024 000—8 13 1 Milwaukee 011 002 000—4 8 1

Mikolas, Norris (6), Lyons (7), Hicks (8) and Molina; Davies, Woodruff (6), Drake (8) and Pina. W_Mikolas 1-0. L_Davies 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Mikolas (1), DeJong (3). Milwaukee, Cain (1), Pina (1), Thames (1).

___

Chicago 000 000 000—0 2 1 Cincinnati 000 100 00—1 5 0

Chatwood, Wilson (7), Strop (8) and Contreras; Mahle, Hughes (7), Peralta (8), Iglesias (8) and Barnhart. W_Mahle 1-0. L_Chatwood 0-1. Sv_Iglesias (1).

___

Washington 230 010 002—8 10 1 Atlanta 000 100 000—1 4 2

Roark, Kelley (8), Grace (9) and Severino; Newcomb, Moylan (5), A.Sanchez (6), J.Ramirez (9), S.Freeman (9) and Stewart. W_Roark 1-0. L_Newcomb 0-1. HRs_Washington, Harper (3).

___

Colorado 102 020 002—7 12 0 San Diego 101 000 002—4 8 1

Bettis, Ottavino (6), B.Shaw (7), McGee (8), Rusin (9), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; Mitchell, Lyles (6), McGrath (9), Cimber (9) and Ellis. W_Bettis 1-0. L_Mitchell 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (2). HRs_Colorado, Blackmon (4), LeMahieu (2), Desmond (2). San Diego, Myers (1), Spangenberg (2).