Doctor slams Nauru's rejection of Australian court appeals

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A British doctor who was once based in Nauru says the tiny Pacific nation had proved itself unfit to house refugees by depriving its residents of an appeals court.

Nick Martin worked as a doctor at an Australia-run immigration camp on Nauru in 2016 and 2017 before becoming a vocal critic of the conditions that around 1,000 asylum seekers there endure.

Martin said Tuesday that Nauru was attempting to avoid outside scrutiny by depriving its own 10,000 citizens as well as asylum seekers with the option of appealing Nauru Supreme Court decisions in the Australian High Court.

Australia has been hearing Nauru court appeals since 1976.

But Nauru gave its former colonial master 90 days' notice in December that it was ending that agreement.