1 juror selected, key rulings coming in Bill Cosby retrial

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — One juror has been picked and key rulings are on the way in Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial.

Judge Steven O'Neill says he will reveal his decisions on lingering issues in the case before jury selection resumes on Tuesday in suburban Philadelphia.

O'Neill is expected to rule if Cosby's lawyers can call a witness who says accuser Andrea Constand talked about framing a celebrity so she could sue and get money.

Marguerite Jackson's testimony is crucial to the defense's plan to portray Constand as a greedy liar.

Just one juror was seated as jury selection began on Monday. The young man said he had no knowledge of Cosby's case.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they grant permission, which Constand has done.