US raises prospect of Trump-Putin meeting at the White House

By KEN THOMAS , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/03 12:12

FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, greets Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, prior his talks with Russ

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, and Russia President Vladimir Putin talk during the family photo session at

FILE - In this June 24, 2010, file photo, President Barack Obama and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev walk through Lafayette Park from the White Hous

FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2005, file photo, President George W. Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, at a news conference in the East Room

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it is amenable to a White House meeting between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising the prospect of the Russian president's first Washington visit in more than a decade even as relations between the two powers have eroded.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House was among "a number of potential venues" discussed in Trump's telephone call last month with Putin. The Kremlin said earlier Monday that Trump invited Putin during the call.

Since the call, the U.S. and many European Union nations, and NATO expelled more than 150 Russian diplomats in solidarity with Britain over the nerve agent poisoning of a former Russian spy and his daughter exiled in London. Moscow has denied any involvement in the attack.