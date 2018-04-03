'Leave no one behind' website promotes Taiwan's participation in WHO

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) launched a website called "Leave no one behind" Monday as part of its efforts to gain support for the country’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) and its upcoming assembly.

Taiwan was stripped of its observer status at the World Health Assembly (WHA) in 2017 due to pressure from China. As this year's assembly is scheduled for May in Geneva, Switzerland, officials in Taiwan fear it will be the second consecutive year the country will be excluded from the conference.

In an attempt made by MOFA to show the country has the ability and willingness to make contributions to global health issues, the ministry has both released a short film that portrays a Vietnamese pupil recovering from a rare illness with the help of Taiwan’s medical experts, as well as the website to promote Taiwan's medical technology and health insurance system.

The website points out that Taiwan is the first country in Asia to launch a health insurance program that covers the entire population, and that according to the review by the BIO International Convention, Taiwan's biomedical industries have been very competitive in the region.

Echoing its campaign mantra, "Health for all─Taiwan can help," MOFA emphasized that the country attracted thousands of foreigners every year for medical treatments, and Taiwanese medical experts and charted nurses deployed overseas had also helped millions of people in the past half century to regain their health.

Whether these approaches will help Taiwan receive an invitation to the WHA remains a question. Nevertheless, the country's Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has affirmed a Taiwanese delegation will be in Geneva this May to continue promoting the country's participation in the WHO and WHA.

"We must go, especially at such difficult times," said Chen.