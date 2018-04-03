Wheeler scores 2 to lead Jets to 6-5 win over Senators

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Blake Wheeler scored twice as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Ottawa Senators 6-5 on Monday night.

Andrew Copp and Kyle Connor each had a goal and an assist, and Josh Morrissey and Brandon Tanev also scored for the Jets, who pulled five points behind first-place Nashville in the Central Division with three games remaining. Adam Lowry and Mark Scheifele each had two assists, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 32 shots.

Thomas Chabot and Matt Duchene each scored twice and Christian Wolanin got his first NHL goal for Ottawa, which was playing its final home game of the season. Craig Anderson finished with 34 saves.

The Senators pulled to 5-4 at 4:47 of the third as Wolanin beat Hellebuyck glove side. However, Connor restored the Jets' two-goal lead with his 30th, on the power play, with 5:22 remaining.

Duchene pulled Ottawa within one again on Duchene's second power-play goal of the ninth with 1:05 to go.

The Senators trailed 3-0 less than 12 minutes into the game, before Chabot got them on the scoreboard as he beat Hellebuyck with 1:34 left in the opening period. Ottawa captain Erik Karlsson recorded an assist on the play, giving him his fifth straight 60-point season and seventh of his career.

Duchene pulled the Senators within one 1:28 into the second.

However, Tanev scored short-handed nearly five minutes later to push the Jets' lead to 4-2.

Ottawa got within one again as Chabot scored his second of the night for his first multigoal game with just over eight minuts left in the second, but Winnipeg scored again less than a minute later with Wheeler picking up his second.

Copp opened the scoring just 2:42 into the game as he pounced on a rebound in front. Morrissey made it 2-0 with a shot from the point and Wheeler's first extended the lead to 3-0 just 21 seconds later.

NOTES: Ottawa's Mark Stone missed his 12th straight game with a leg injury. ... Winnipeg D Dustin Byfuglien was given the night off.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Montreal on Tuesday night before closing the season with two home games.

Senators: At Buffalo on Wednesday night to open a season-ending three-game trip.