BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/04/03 08:44
BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Friday's Match

Huracan 1, Banfield 1

Saturday's Matches

Belgrano 2, Racing Club 2

Velez Sarsfield 3, Estudiantes 3

Newell's 2, Tigre 1

Gimnasia 1, Argentinos Jrs 3

Santa Fe 1, San Martin 1

Independiente 0, Atletico Tucuman 2

Sunday's Matches

Defensa y Justicia 1, River Plate 3

CA Chacarita Juniors 2, Arsenal 2

Patronato Parana 3, Rosario Central 0

Boca Juniors 2, Talleres 1

Lanus 0, San Lorenzo 2

Monday's Match

Olimpo 1, Temperley 1