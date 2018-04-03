Apollo crowd cheers for Coates' 'Between the World And Me'

NEW YORK (AP) — An Apollo Theater audience has cheered and cheered for Ta-Nehisi Coates, and the readers of "Between the World and Me."

A staged recital of Coates' prize-winning book debuted Monday night at the famed Apollo in New York City, with a second performance to follow Tuesday.

The eight scheduled readers Monday included Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett, the rappers Common and Black Thought and Emmy-winning "Scandal" actor Joe Morton.

Coates appeared unannounced at the end of the 100-minute show, which was backed by a three-piece jazz combo.

"Between the World and Me," published in 2015, is Coates' letter to his son about police violence against blacks. Coates won the National Book Award and "Between the World And Me" was one of the year's top sellers.