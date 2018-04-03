|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Eaton Was
|3
|13
|7
|8
|.615
|Cain Mil
|4
|18
|4
|9
|.500
|Flaherty Atl
|4
|16
|5
|8
|.500
|Hoskins Phi
|3
|10
|2
|5
|.500
|Gennett Cin
|4
|17
|0
|8
|.471
|DeJong StL
|4
|15
|4
|7
|.467
|Ahmed Ari
|3
|11
|3
|5
|.455
|Bell Pit
|4
|16
|1
|7
|.438
|AGonzalez NYM
|3
|7
|1
|3
|.429
|Galvis SD
|3
|12
|2
|5
|.417
|Harper Was
|4
|12
|6
|5
|.417
|Home Runs
Harper, Washington, 3; Blackmon, Colorado, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Eaton, Washington, 2; Panik, San Francisco, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2; 43 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
Goodwin, Washington, 7; Harper, Washington, 7; BAnderson, Miami, 6; Ahmed, Arizona, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 6; 8 tied at 5.
|Pitching
; 30 tied at 1-0.