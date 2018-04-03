15 invoices have winning NT$10 million number in latest Taiwan receipt lottery

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A total of 15 lucky receipts carry the winning number for the NT$10 million (US$342,000) special prize in the Jan. -Feb. draw of the Taiwan receipt lottery, announced the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Monday (April 2).

The lucky winning number for the NT$10 million special prize is 21735266, which can be claimed between April 6 and July 5 of this year, according to MOF.

There are also nine lucky receipts which carry the winning number 91874254 for the NT$2 million special prize.

As for the November-December draw, there are still two winning receipts for the NT$10 million (US$342,000) special prize that have yet to be claimed, while there are six winning receipts for the NT$2 million grand prize which have yet to be redeemed. Holders of these receipts have until May 7 to claim their prize.