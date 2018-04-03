Morton, Gonzalez help Astros over Orioles 6-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Charlie Morton pitched six scoreless innings, Marwin Gonzalez homered and the Houston Astros beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-1 on Monday night in their home opener after winning their first World Series title last year.

Morton (1-0) allowed three hits and struck out six. The right-hander picked up where he left off after getting the final 12 outs in Game 7 against the Dodgers on a night when the Astros unveiled their championship banner.

Brad Peacock pitched a perfect seventh and Will Harris allowed one hit in the eighth before Collin McHugh took over. The starter-turned-reliever allowed a homer to Trey Mancini and a double to Colby Rasmus before retiring the last three batters.