|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Haniger Sea
|3
|8
|2
|5
|.625
|Cano Sea
|3
|10
|3
|6
|.600
|Altuve Hou
|4
|16
|5
|9
|.562
|Andrus Tex
|4
|13
|4
|7
|.538
|Bogaerts Bos
|4
|17
|4
|8
|.471
|Correa Hou
|4
|16
|4
|7
|.438
|Simmons LAA
|4
|16
|2
|7
|.438
|Abreu ChW
|3
|12
|3
|5
|.417
|Castellanos Det
|4
|17
|6
|7
|.412
|Drury NYY
|4
|13
|2
|5
|.385
|EEscobar Min
|3
|13
|3
|5
|.385
|Home Runs
Dozier, Minnesota, 3; Davidson, Chicago, 3; 10 tied at 2.
|Runs Batted In
Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Correa, Houston, 5; Cabrera, Detroit, 5; Duda, Kansas City, 5; 12 tied at 4.
|Pitching
; 25 tied at 1-0.