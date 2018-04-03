  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/03 10:29
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Haniger Sea 3 8 2 5 .625
Cano Sea 3 10 3 6 .600
Altuve Hou 4 16 5 9 .562
Andrus Tex 4 13 4 7 .538
Bogaerts Bos 4 17 4 8 .471
Correa Hou 4 16 4 7 .438
Simmons LAA 4 16 2 7 .438
Abreu ChW 3 12 3 5 .417
Castellanos Det 4 17 6 7 .412
Drury NYY 4 13 2 5 .385
EEscobar Min 3 13 3 5 .385
Home Runs

Dozier, Minnesota, 3; Davidson, Chicago, 3; 10 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Smoak, Toronto, 8; Davidson, Chicago, 6; Correa, Houston, 5; Cabrera, Detroit, 5; Duda, Kansas City, 5; 12 tied at 4.

Pitching

; 25 tied at 1-0.