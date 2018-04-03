|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Boston
|78
|49
|17
|12
|110
|261
|201
|27-7-5
|22-10-7
|17-5-2
|x-Tampa Bay
|79
|52
|23
|4
|108
|283
|228
|27-10-2
|25-13-2
|16-8-2
|x-Toronto
|80
|48
|25
|7
|103
|272
|228
|28-10-2
|20-15-5
|16-8-3
|y-Washington
|79
|47
|25
|7
|101
|247
|230
|27-10-2
|20-15-5
|16-8-3
|x-Pittsburgh
|80
|45
|29
|6
|96
|263
|246
|29-9-2
|16-20-4
|17-8-2
|Columbus
|79
|44
|29
|6
|94
|231
|217
|25-12-2
|19-17-4
|14-10-3
|Philadelphia
|79
|40
|25
|14
|94
|238
|235
|20-13-6
|20-12-8
|12-7-6
|New Jersey
|79
|42
|28
|9
|93
|238
|236
|21-14-4
|21-14-5
|15-9-2
|Florida
|77
|39
|30
|8
|86
|232
|236
|23-11-3
|16-19-5
|14-8-3
|Carolina
|79
|35
|33
|11
|81
|220
|247
|18-16-6
|17-17-5
|10-12-5
|N.Y. Rangers
|79
|34
|36
|9
|77
|228
|256
|21-16-4
|13-20-5
|10-11-4
|N.Y. Islanders
|79
|32
|37
|10
|74
|253
|288
|17-18-4
|15-19-6
|11-13-2
|Detroit
|79
|30
|38
|11
|71
|207
|242
|16-15-8
|14-23-3
|8-15-4
|Montreal
|79
|28
|39
|12
|68
|199
|252
|18-14-8
|10-25-4
|12-9-5
|Ottawa
|78
|27
|40
|11
|65
|210
|274
|16-18-6
|11-22-5
|9-13-4
|Buffalo
|79
|25
|42
|12
|62
|189
|265
|11-24-5
|14-18-7
|11-11-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|x-Nashville
|79
|51
|17
|11
|113
|258
|204
|27-9-4
|24-8-7
|18-5-3
|y-Vegas
|79
|50
|22
|7
|107
|263
|213
|29-10-2
|21-12-5
|19-4-3
|x-Winnipeg
|78
|48
|20
|10
|106
|260
|207
|30-7-2
|18-13-8
|14-9-2
|San Jose
|79
|44
|25
|10
|98
|243
|217
|24-11-3
|20-14-7
|21-5-3
|Minnesota
|78
|43
|25
|10
|96
|239
|221
|26-6-8
|17-19-2
|13-12-1
|Anaheim
|79
|41
|25
|13
|95
|224
|212
|24-10-5
|17-15-8
|14-7-7
|Los Angeles
|79
|43
|28
|8
|94
|229
|194
|21-14-3
|22-14-5
|13-11-5
|Colorado
|79
|42
|28
|9
|93
|249
|228
|27-11-2
|15-17-7
|12-10-3
|St. Louis
|78
|43
|29
|6
|92
|215
|208
|24-15-0
|19-14-6
|10-10-3
|Dallas
|79
|40
|31
|8
|88
|224
|216
|26-12-3
|14-19-5
|12-14-0
|Calgary
|79
|36
|33
|10
|82
|209
|241
|16-19-4
|20-14-6
|11-13-3
|Edmonton
|79
|34
|39
|6
|74
|227
|255
|17-18-4
|17-21-2
|14-11-2
|Chicago
|79
|32
|37
|10
|74
|223
|245
|18-17-5
|14-20-5
|8-12-3
|Vancouver
|79
|30
|40
|9
|69
|208
|253
|15-18-6
|15-22-3
|8-17-1
|Arizona
|79
|28
|40
|11
|67
|201
|248
|16-20-4
|12-20-7
|9-11-6
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
|Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Boston 3, OT
Nashville 4, Tampa Bay 1
New Jersey 2, Montreal 1
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 1
Anaheim 4, Colorado 3, OT
|Monday's Games
Toronto 5, Buffalo 2
Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Dallas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Ottawa at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.