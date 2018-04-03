BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Friday's Match
Huracan 1, Banfield 1
|Saturday's Matches
Belgrano 2, Racing Club 2
Velez Sarsfield 3, Estudiantes 3
Newell's 2, Tigre 1
Gimnasia 1, Argentinos Jrs 3
Santa Fe 1, San Martin 1
Independiente 0, Atletico Tucuman 2
|Sunday's Matches
Defensa y Justicia 1, River Plate 3
CA Chacarita Juniors 2, Arsenal 2
Patronato Parana 3, Rosario Central 0
Boca Juniors 2, Talleres 1
Lanus 0, San Lorenzo 2
|Monday's Match
Olimpo 1, Temperley 1