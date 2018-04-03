  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/04/03 07:10
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Eaton Was 3 13 7 8 .615
Flaherty Atl 3 13 5 7 .538
Cain Mil 4 18 4 9 .500
Hoskins Phi 3 10 2 5 .500
Gennett Cin 4 17 0 8 .471
DeJong StL 4 15 4 7 .467
Ahmed Ari 3 11 3 5 .455
Bell Pit 4 16 1 7 .438
AGonzalez NYM 3 7 1 3 .429
Galvis SD 3 12 2 5 .417
Tucker Atl 3 12 0 5 .417
Home Runs

Blackmon, Colorado, 3; DeJong, St. Louis, 3; Harper, Washington, 2; Eaton, Washington, 2; Panik, San Francisco, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2; 42 tied at 1.

Runs Batted In

Ahmed, Arizona, 6; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 6; 9 tied at 5.

Pitching

; 29 tied at 1-0.