WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-AUSTRALIA

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa trio Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, and Morne Morkel do most of the damage to leave Australia staring at a heavy defeat and a series loss after the penultimate day of the fourth and final test. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 570 words, photos.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-ENGLAND

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — The last day of the second test resumes with New Zealand 42-0 and needing 340 more runs to beat England. But surviving the day seems the more likely approach to clinch a first series win over England in more than 20 years. Developing.

CRI--PAKISTAN-WEST INDIES

KARACHI, Pakistan — Pakistan notches its highest ever total in a Twenty20 and humbles the West Indies again in a thumping 82-run victory in the second match for a series win. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 420 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

RANCHO MIRAGE, California — Pernilla Lindberg makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the eighth extra hole to win the ANA Inspiration for her first professional victory. By John Nicholson. SENT: 750 words, photos.

GLF--MASTERS

AUGUSTA, Georgia — The roar sounded like Sunday at Augusta National. This was Monday afternoon, and it was so sudden and thunderous that it reached the clubhouse. Tiger Woods is back at the Masters. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 900 words, photos.

— GLF--MASTERS-NOTEBOOK — By Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 0000 GMT.

— SOC--RIVER PLATE-SEXUAL ABUSE — Argentina NGO claims alleged sexual abuse at River Plate. SENT: 120 words.

— SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP — Late winner moves Betis into 6th. SENT: 220 words.

— SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP — Porto misses chance to regain lead from Benfica. SENT: 80 words.

— SOC--SEVILLA-BAYERN — Sevilla hopes big-match experience counts vs Bayern in Champions League. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 400 words, photos.

