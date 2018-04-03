  1. Home
  2. World

National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/04/03 04:42
East Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 0 1.000
Atlanta 2 1 .667 1
New York 2 1 .667 1
Miami 2 2 .500
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Pittsburgh 4 0 1.000
Milwaukee 3 0 1.000 ½
Chicago 2 2 .500 2
St. Louis 1 2 .333
Cincinnati 0 3 .000
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 2 1 .667
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 ½
San Francisco 2 2 .500 ½
Colorado 1 2 .333 1
San Diego 0 3 .000 2

___

Sunday's Games

Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game

St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington 6, Cincinnati 5

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 6, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Pittsburgh 5, Minnesota 4

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at San Francisco (Blach 1-0), 4:35 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Lively 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Harvey 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Cole 0-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at San Diego (Ross 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.