  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cotton, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/03 04:02

New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)

COTTON NO.2
Open High Low Settle Chg.
May 81.80 82.71 80.92 80.97 Down .49
Jul 82.10 82.88 81.24 81.27 Down .53
Aug 77.49 Down .24
Oct 78.89 Down .34
Oct 77.49 Down .24
Dec 77.80 77.95 77.45 77.49 Down .24
Dec 77.81 Down .01
Mar 77.84 78.10 77.74 77.81 Down .01
May 77.88 78.18 77.82 77.92 Down .01
Jul 77.78 78.09 77.78 77.87 Down .02
Aug 72.93 Down .03
Oct 74.96 Up .04
Oct 72.93 Down .03
Dec 73.00 73.50 72.93 72.93 Down .03
Dec 73.03 Down .03
Mar 73.03 Down .03
May 73.58 Down .03
Jul 73.66 Down .03
Aug 72.06 Down .03
Oct 73.23 Down .03
Oct 72.06 Down .03
Dec 72.06 Down .03
Mar 72.10 Down .03