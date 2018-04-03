New York (AP) — Cotton No. 2 Futures on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(50,000 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|COTTON NO.2
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|May
|81.80
|82.71
|80.92
|80.97
|Down
|.49
|Jul
|82.10
|82.88
|81.24
|81.27
|Down
|.53
|Aug
|77.49
|Down
|.24
|Oct
|78.89
|Down
|.34
|Oct
|77.49
|Down
|.24
|Dec
|77.80
|77.95
|77.45
|77.49
|Down
|.24
|Dec
|77.81
|Down
|.01
|Mar
|77.84
|78.10
|77.74
|77.81
|Down
|.01
|May
|77.88
|78.18
|77.82
|77.92
|Down
|.01
|Jul
|77.78
|78.09
|77.78
|77.87
|Down
|.02
|Aug
|72.93
|Down
|.03
|Oct
|74.96
|Up
|.04
|Oct
|72.93
|Down
|.03
|Dec
|73.00
|73.50
|72.93
|72.93
|Down
|.03
|Dec
|73.03
|Down
|.03
|Mar
|73.03
|Down
|.03
|May
|73.58
|Down
|.03
|Jul
|73.66
|Down
|.03
|Aug
|72.06
|Down
|.03
|Oct
|73.23
|Down
|.03
|Oct
|72.06
|Down
|.03
|Dec
|72.06
|Down
|.03
|Mar
|72.10
|Down
|.03