BC-US--Petroleum, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/03 03:17

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 64.91 65.42 62.95 63.01 Down 1.93
May 64.84 65.35 62.94 62.99 Down 1.88
Jun 64.44 65.03 62.67 62.72 Down 1.82
Jul 64.00 64.49 62.22 62.26 Down 1.78
Aug 63.57 63.95 61.70 61.75 Down 1.73
Sep 63.13 63.33 61.20 61.24 Down 1.68
Oct 62.72 62.80 60.74 60.77 Down 1.63
Nov 61.94 62.36 60.28 60.33 Down 1.58
Dec 61.73 61.82 59.87 59.90 Down 1.53
Jan 61.32 61.32 59.42 59.45 Down 1.49
Feb 60.72 60.87 59.00 59.03 Down 1.45
Mar 60.21 60.37 58.62 58.64 Down 1.42
Apr 60.00 60.00 58.28 58.28 Down 1.39
May 59.48 59.70 57.91 57.94 Down 1.37
Jun 57.58 Down 1.34
Jul 57.24 Down 1.32
Aug 56.91 56.93 56.91 56.93 Down 1.29
Sep 56.64 Down 1.27
Oct 56.37 Down 1.26
Nov 57.42 57.69 56.08 56.14 Down 1.23
Dec 55.85 Down 1.21
Jan 55.57 Down 1.19
Feb 55.27 55.31 55.27 55.31 Down 1.17
Mar 55.04 Down 1.15
Apr 54.80 Down 1.14
May 55.81 55.89 54.53 54.58 Down 1.11
Jun 54.32 Down 1.11
Jul 54.10 Down 1.11
Aug 53.88 Down 1.10
Sep 53.65 Down 1.09
Oct 53.48 Down 1.06
Nov 54.52 54.56 53.25 53.31 Down 1.05
Dec 54.16 54.16 53.11 53.11 Down 1.05
Jan 52.94 Down 1.04
Feb 52.76 Down 1.02
Mar 52.57 Down 1.05
Apr 52.41 Down 1.03
May 52.26 Down 1.01
Jun 52.08 Down 1.00
Jul 51.93 Down .99
Aug 51.82 Down .98
Sep 51.74 Down .97
Oct 51.65 Down .96
Nov 52.60 52.60 51.51 51.53 Down .95
Dec 51.37 Down .95
Jan 51.29 Down .95
Feb 51.20 Down .95
Mar 51.11 Down .95
Apr 51.04 Down .95
May 50.97 Down .95
Jun 50.83 Down .95
Jul 50.82 Down .95
Aug 50.87 Down .95
Sep 50.76 Down .95
Oct 50.80 Down .95
Nov 51.61 51.61 50.68 50.68 Down .94
Dec 50.66 Down .94
Jan 50.62 Down .94
Feb 50.62 Down .94
Mar 50.55 Down .94
Apr 50.51 Down .94
May 50.58 Down .94
Jun 50.51 Down .94
Jul 50.46 Down .94
Aug 50.53 Down .94
Sep 50.50 Down .94
Oct 50.50 Down .94
Nov 50.55 Down .94
Dec 50.59 Down .94
Jan 50.62 Down .94
Feb 50.65 Down .94
Mar 50.67 Down .94
Apr 50.70 Down .94
May 50.69 Down .94
Jun 50.74 Down .94
Jul 50.76 Down .94
Aug 50.80 Down .94
Sep 50.81 Down .94
Oct 50.85 Down .94
Nov 50.84 Down .94
Dec 50.87 Down .94
Jan 50.91 Down .94
Feb 50.94 Down .94
Mar 50.97 Down .94
Apr 51.01 Down .94
May 51.04 Down .94
Jun 51.08 Down .94
Jul 51.11 Down .94
Aug 51.15 Down .94
Sep 51.18 Down .94
Oct 51.22 Down .94
Nov 51.20 Down .94
Dec 51.28 Down .94
Jan 51.32 Down .94
Feb 51.35 Down .94
Mar 51.38 Down .94
Apr 51.42 Down .94
May 51.45 Down .94
Jun 51.48 Down .94
Jul 51.52 Down .94
Aug 51.55 Down .94
Sep 51.58 Down .94
Oct 51.62 Down .94
Nov 51.65 Down .94
Dec 51.68 Down .94
Jan 51.71 Down .94