New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Monday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|64.91
|65.42
|62.95
|63.01 Down 1.93
|May
|64.84
|65.35
|62.94
|62.99 Down 1.88
|Jun
|64.44
|65.03
|62.67
|62.72 Down 1.82
|Jul
|64.00
|64.49
|62.22
|62.26 Down 1.78
|Aug
|63.57
|63.95
|61.70
|61.75 Down 1.73
|Sep
|63.13
|63.33
|61.20
|61.24 Down 1.68
|Oct
|62.72
|62.80
|60.74
|60.77 Down 1.63
|Nov
|61.94
|62.36
|60.28
|60.33 Down 1.58
|Dec
|61.73
|61.82
|59.87
|59.90 Down 1.53
|Jan
|61.32
|61.32
|59.42
|59.45 Down 1.49
|Feb
|60.72
|60.87
|59.00
|59.03 Down 1.45
|Mar
|60.21
|60.37
|58.62
|58.64 Down 1.42
|Apr
|60.00
|60.00
|58.28
|58.28 Down 1.39
|May
|59.48
|59.70
|57.91
|57.94 Down 1.37
|Jun
|57.58 Down 1.34
|Jul
|57.24 Down 1.32
|Aug
|56.91
|56.93
|56.91
|56.93 Down 1.29
|Sep
|56.64 Down 1.27
|Oct
|56.37 Down 1.26
|Nov
|57.42
|57.69
|56.08
|56.14 Down 1.23
|Dec
|55.85 Down 1.21
|Jan
|55.57 Down 1.19
|Feb
|55.27
|55.31
|55.27
|55.31 Down 1.17
|Mar
|55.04 Down 1.15
|Apr
|54.80 Down 1.14
|May
|55.81
|55.89
|54.53
|54.58 Down 1.11
|Jun
|54.32 Down 1.11
|Jul
|54.10 Down 1.11
|Aug
|53.88 Down 1.10
|Sep
|53.65 Down 1.09
|Oct
|53.48 Down 1.06
|Nov
|54.52
|54.56
|53.25
|53.31 Down 1.05
|Dec
|54.16
|54.16
|53.11
|53.11 Down 1.05
|Jan
|52.94 Down 1.04
|Feb
|52.76 Down 1.02
|Mar
|52.57 Down 1.05
|Apr
|52.41 Down 1.03
|May
|52.26 Down 1.01
|Jun
|52.08 Down 1.00
|Jul
|51.93
|Down .99
|Aug
|51.82
|Down .98
|Sep
|51.74
|Down .97
|Oct
|51.65
|Down .96
|Nov
|52.60
|52.60
|51.51
|51.53
|Down .95
|Dec
|51.37
|Down .95
|Jan
|51.29
|Down .95
|Feb
|51.20
|Down .95
|Mar
|51.11
|Down .95
|Apr
|51.04
|Down .95
|May
|50.97
|Down .95
|Jun
|50.83
|Down .95
|Jul
|50.82
|Down .95
|Aug
|50.87
|Down .95
|Sep
|50.76
|Down .95
|Oct
|50.80
|Down .95
|Nov
|51.61
|51.61
|50.68
|50.68
|Down .94
|Dec
|50.66
|Down .94
|Jan
|50.62
|Down .94
|Feb
|50.62
|Down .94
|Mar
|50.55
|Down .94
|Apr
|50.51
|Down .94
|May
|50.58
|Down .94
|Jun
|50.51
|Down .94
|Jul
|50.46
|Down .94
|Aug
|50.53
|Down .94
|Sep
|50.50
|Down .94
|Oct
|50.50
|Down .94
|Nov
|50.55
|Down .94
|Dec
|50.59
|Down .94
|Jan
|50.62
|Down .94
|Feb
|50.65
|Down .94
|Mar
|50.67
|Down .94
|Apr
|50.70
|Down .94
|May
|50.69
|Down .94
|Jun
|50.74
|Down .94
|Jul
|50.76
|Down .94
|Aug
|50.80
|Down .94
|Sep
|50.81
|Down .94
|Oct
|50.85
|Down .94
|Nov
|50.84
|Down .94
|Dec
|50.87
|Down .94
|Jan
|50.91
|Down .94
|Feb
|50.94
|Down .94
|Mar
|50.97
|Down .94
|Apr
|51.01
|Down .94
|May
|51.04
|Down .94
|Jun
|51.08
|Down .94
|Jul
|51.11
|Down .94
|Aug
|51.15
|Down .94
|Sep
|51.18
|Down .94
|Oct
|51.22
|Down .94
|Nov
|51.20
|Down .94
|Dec
|51.28
|Down .94
|Jan
|51.32
|Down .94
|Feb
|51.35
|Down .94
|Mar
|51.38
|Down .94
|Apr
|51.42
|Down .94
|May
|51.45
|Down .94
|Jun
|51.48
|Down .94
|Jul
|51.52
|Down .94
|Aug
|51.55
|Down .94
|Sep
|51.58
|Down .94
|Oct
|51.62
|Down .94
|Nov
|51.65
|Down .94
|Dec
|51.68
|Down .94
|Jan
|51.71
|Down .94