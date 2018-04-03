  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/03 03:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 118.50 Down 1.70
May 118.70 119.10 116.15 116.40 Down 1.75
Jul 120.80 121.10 118.25 118.50 Down 1.70
Sep 122.70 123.20 120.45 120.70 Down 1.65
Dec 126.45 126.50 123.90 124.10 Down 1.60
Mar 129.95 130.10 127.40 127.65 Down 1.55
May 132.30 132.30 129.80 130.00 Down 1.55
Jul 134.00 134.00 132.00 132.15 Down 1.50
Sep 134.20 134.20 133.85 134.05 Down 1.50
Dec 136.80 Down 1.55
Mar 139.45 Down 1.55
May 141.25 Down 1.55
Jul 143.00 Down 1.55
Sep 144.60 Down 1.55
Dec 147.00 Down 1.55
Mar 146.65 Down 1.55