New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|118.50
|Down 1.70
|May
|118.70
|119.10
|116.15
|116.40
|Down 1.75
|Jul
|120.80
|121.10
|118.25
|118.50
|Down 1.70
|Sep
|122.70
|123.20
|120.45
|120.70
|Down 1.65
|Dec
|126.45
|126.50
|123.90
|124.10
|Down 1.60
|Mar
|129.95
|130.10
|127.40
|127.65
|Down 1.55
|May
|132.30
|132.30
|129.80
|130.00
|Down 1.55
|Jul
|134.00
|134.00
|132.00
|132.15
|Down 1.50
|Sep
|134.20
|134.20
|133.85
|134.05
|Down 1.50
|Dec
|136.80
|Down 1.55
|Mar
|139.45
|Down 1.55
|May
|141.25
|Down 1.55
|Jul
|143.00
|Down 1.55
|Sep
|144.60
|Down 1.55
|Dec
|147.00
|Down 1.55
|Mar
|146.65
|Down 1.55