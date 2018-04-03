BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2669
|Up
|85
|May
|2592
|2647
|2546
|2635
|Up
|79
|Jul
|2602
|2675
|2576
|2669
|Up
|85
|Sep
|2630
|2687
|2587
|2682
|Up
|87
|Dec
|2616
|2684
|2586
|2681
|Up
|88
|Mar
|2589
|2670
|2578
|2666
|Up
|88
|May
|2657
|2673
|2643
|2670
|Up
|88
|Jul
|2671
|2675
|2649
|2675
|Up
|86
|Sep
|2676
|2681
|2655
|2681
|Up
|86
|Dec
|2680
|2685
|2670
|2685
|Up
|86
|Mar
|2708
|Up
|52