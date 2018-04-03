  1. Home
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/04/03 03:18

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2669 Up 85
May 2592 2647 2546 2635 Up 79
Jul 2602 2675 2576 2669 Up 85
Sep 2630 2687 2587 2682 Up 87
Dec 2616 2684 2586 2681 Up 88
Mar 2589 2670 2578 2666 Up 88
May 2657 2673 2643 2670 Up 88
Jul 2671 2675 2649 2675 Up 86
Sep 2676 2681 2655 2681 Up 86
Dec 2680 2685 2670 2685 Up 86
Mar 2708 Up 52