|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Miami
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|Philadelphia
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Pittsburgh
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|2
|2
|.500
|1½
|St. Louis
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Cincinnati
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|2
|1
|.667
|—
|Los Angeles
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|San Francisco
|2
|2
|.500
|½
|Colorado
|1
|2
|.333
|1
|San Diego
|0
|3
|.000
|2
___
|Sunday's Games
Miami 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game
St. Louis 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Washington 6, Cincinnati 5
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 6, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 0
|Monday's Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at San Francisco (Blach 1-0), 4:35 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 0-0) at Cincinnati (Reed 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Cole 0-0) at Atlanta (Teheran 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 0-1) at Arizona (Godley 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at San Diego (Ross 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Washington at Atlanta, 12:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.