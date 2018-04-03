|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|New York
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Baltimore
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Tampa Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Minnesota
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Cleveland
|1
|2
|.333
|1½
|Kansas City
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Detroit
|0
|3
|.000
|2½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Seattle
|2
|1
|.667
|½
|Oakland
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Texas
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
|Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, ppd.
Minnesota 7, Baltimore 0
Toronto 7, N.Y. Yankees 4
Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1
Pittsburgh 1, Detroit 0, 1st game
Houston 8, Texas 2
L.A. Angels 7, Oakland 4
Seattle 5, Cleveland 4
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 6, 2nd game
|Monday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Kansas City (Junis 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-0) at San Francisco (Blach 1-0), 4:35 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Gonzalez 0-0) at Toronto (Happ 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Hamels 0-1) at Oakland (Graveman 0-0), 10:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Tomlin 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Richards 0-0), 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.