BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Saturday's Matches
Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2
Newcastle 1, Huddersfield 0
Man United 2, Swansea 0
West Brom 1, Burnley 2
Brighton 0, Leicester 2
West Ham 3, Southampton 0
Watford 2, Bournemouth 2
Everton 1, Man City 3
|Sunday's Matches
Arsenal 3, Stoke 0
Chelsea 1, Tottenham 3
|Friday's Matches
Millwall 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Preston 1
Cardiff 3, Burton Albion 1
Leeds 2, Bolton 1
Norwich 0, Fulham 2
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2
Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1
Reading 1, QPR 0
Middlesbrough 1, Wolverhampton 2
Derby 1, Sunderland 4
|Saturday's Matches
Birmingham 1, Ipswich 0
Hull 0, Aston Villa 0
|Monday's Matches
Preston 0, Derby 1
Ipswich 2, Millwall 2
QPR 4, Norwich 1
Burton Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley
Bristol City 0, Brentford 1
Sunderland 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff
|Thursday's Matches
Blackburn 2, Bradford 0
Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
|Friday's Matches
Oxford United 1, Scunthorpe 1
Wigan 3, Oldham 0
Northampton 0, Charlton 4
Blackpool 1, Doncaster 2
Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury 1
Rotherham 1, Peterborough 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1
Plymouth 4, Southend 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1
|Saturday's Match
Walsall 0, Portsmouth 1
|Monday's Matches
Peterborough 2, Northampton 0
Bradford vs. Walsall
Southend 4, Gillingham 0
Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth
Fleetwood Town 2, Bristol Rovers 0
Milton Keynes Dons 1, Blackburn 2
Shrewsbury 3, Oxford United 2
Oldham 2, Blackpool 1
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon
Charlton 3, Rotherham 1
Portsmouth vs. Wigan
|Friday's Matches
Cheltenham 0, Carlisle 1
Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1
Lincoln City 3, Exeter 2
Yeovil vs. Forest Green Rovers
Newport County 1, Coventry 1
Notts County 0, Wycombe 0
Swindon 1, Morecambe 1
Colchester 2, Luton Town 1
Mansfield Town 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0
Barnet 2, Crewe 1
Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1
|Monday's Matches
Coventry 2, Yeovil 6
Crawley Town 1, Swindon 1
Luton Town 2, Mansfield Town 1
Forest Green Rovers 1, Colchester 2
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United
Carlisle 0, Lincoln City 1
Wycombe 2, Grimsby Town 1
Chesterfield vs. Newport County
Stevenage 4, Barnet 1
Crewe 2, Port Vale 2
Accrington Stanley 1, Notts County 0
Exeter 2, Cheltenham 1