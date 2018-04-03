  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/04/03 00:53
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2

Newcastle 1, Huddersfield 0

Man United 2, Swansea 0

West Brom 1, Burnley 2

Brighton 0, Leicester 2

West Ham 3, Southampton 0

Watford 2, Bournemouth 2

Everton 1, Man City 3

Sunday's Matches

Arsenal 3, Stoke 0

Chelsea 1, Tottenham 3

England Championship
Friday's Matches

Millwall 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Preston 1

Cardiff 3, Burton Albion 1

Leeds 2, Bolton 1

Norwich 0, Fulham 2

Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2

Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1

Reading 1, QPR 0

Middlesbrough 1, Wolverhampton 2

Derby 1, Sunderland 4

Saturday's Matches

Birmingham 1, Ipswich 0

Hull 0, Aston Villa 0

Monday's Matches

Preston 0, Derby 1

Ipswich 2, Millwall 2

QPR 4, Norwich 1

Burton Albion 1, Middlesbrough 1

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley

Bristol City 0, Brentford 1

Sunderland 1, Sheffield Wednesday 3

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff

England League One
Thursday's Matches

Blackburn 2, Bradford 0

Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Friday's Matches

Oxford United 1, Scunthorpe 1

Wigan 3, Oldham 0

Northampton 0, Charlton 4

Blackpool 1, Doncaster 2

Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury 1

Rotherham 1, Peterborough 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1

Plymouth 4, Southend 0

AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Saturday's Match

Walsall 0, Portsmouth 1

Monday's Matches

Peterborough 2, Northampton 0

Bradford vs. Walsall

Southend 4, Gillingham 0

Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth

Fleetwood Town 2, Bristol Rovers 0

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Blackburn 2

Shrewsbury 3, Oxford United 2

Oldham 2, Blackpool 1

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon

Charlton 3, Rotherham 1

Portsmouth vs. Wigan

England League Two
Friday's Matches

Cheltenham 0, Carlisle 1

Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1

Lincoln City 3, Exeter 2

Yeovil vs. Forest Green Rovers

Newport County 1, Coventry 1

Notts County 0, Wycombe 0

Swindon 1, Morecambe 1

Colchester 2, Luton Town 1

Mansfield Town 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0

Barnet 2, Crewe 1

Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1

Monday's Matches

Coventry 2, Yeovil 6

Crawley Town 1, Swindon 1

Luton Town 2, Mansfield Town 1

Forest Green Rovers 1, Colchester 2

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United

Carlisle 0, Lincoln City 1

Wycombe 2, Grimsby Town 1

Chesterfield vs. Newport County

Stevenage 4, Barnet 1

Crewe 2, Port Vale 2

Accrington Stanley 1, Notts County 0

Exeter 2, Cheltenham 1