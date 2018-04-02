South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Scoreboard

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Monday at stumps on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers:

South Africa 1st Innings: 488 Australia 1st Innings: 221 South Africa 2nd Innings (overnight 134-3)

Aiden Markram c Handscomb b Cummins 37

Dean Elgar c Marsh b Lyon 81

Hashim Amla c Marsh b Lyon 16

AB de Villiers c Paine b Cummins 6

Faf du Plessis c Handscomb b Cummins 120

Temba Bavuma not out 35

Quinton de Kock lbw b Cummins 4

Vernon Philander not out 33

Extras: (8lb, 4b) 12

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets declared) 344

Overs: 105.

Did not bat: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.

Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-79, 3-94, 4-264, 5-266, 6-273

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 21-6-41-0, Chadd Sayers 14-2-68-0, Nathan Lyon 41-13-116-2, Pat Cummins 18-5-58-4, Mitchell Marsh 8-0-40-0, Matthew Renshaw 3-0-9-0.

Australia 2nd Innings (target: 612)

Matthew Renshaw lbw b Morkel 5

Joe Burns lbw b Morkel 42

Usman Khawaja lbw b Maharaj 7

Peter Handscomb not out 23

Shaun Marsh not out 7

Extras: (1lb, 3nb) 4

TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 88

Overs: 30

Still to bat: Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Chadd Sayers, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-34, 3-68

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 5-2-9-0, Vernon Philander 5-2-9-0, Keshav Maharaj 10-1-45-1, Morne Morkel 8-4-18-2, Aiden Markram 2-0-6-0.

Toss: South Africa.

Series: South Africa leads four-test series 2-1.

Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Nigel Llong, England.

TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.