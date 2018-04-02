South Africa vs Australia 4th Test Scoreboard

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Scoreboard Monday at stumps on the fourth day of the fourth cricket test between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers:
Aiden Markram c Handscomb b Cummins 37
Dean Elgar c Marsh b Lyon 81
Hashim Amla c Marsh b Lyon 16
AB de Villiers c Paine b Cummins 6
Faf du Plessis c Handscomb b Cummins 120
Temba Bavuma not out 35
Quinton de Kock lbw b Cummins 4
Vernon Philander not out 33
Extras: (8lb, 4b) 12
TOTAL: (for 6 wickets declared) 344
Overs: 105.
Did not bat: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.
Fall of wickets: 1-54, 2-79, 3-94, 4-264, 5-266, 6-273
Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 21-6-41-0, Chadd Sayers 14-2-68-0, Nathan Lyon 41-13-116-2, Pat Cummins 18-5-58-4, Mitchell Marsh 8-0-40-0, Matthew Renshaw 3-0-9-0.
Matthew Renshaw lbw b Morkel 5
Joe Burns lbw b Morkel 42
Usman Khawaja lbw b Maharaj 7
Peter Handscomb not out 23
Shaun Marsh not out 7
Extras: (1lb, 3nb) 4
TOTAL: (for 3 wickets) 88
Overs: 30
Still to bat: Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine, Pat Cummins, Chadd Sayers, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.
Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-34, 3-68
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 5-2-9-0, Vernon Philander 5-2-9-0, Keshav Maharaj 10-1-45-1, Morne Morkel 8-4-18-2, Aiden Markram 2-0-6-0.
Toss: South Africa.
Series: South Africa leads four-test series 2-1.
Umpires: Ian Gould, England, and Nigel Llong, England.
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.