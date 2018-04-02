Taipei, April 2 (CNA) A goose farm in Yunlin County has been confirmed to have been infected with the highly pathogenic H5N2 avian influenza virus, leading to the culling of 974 geese, a Council of Agriculture (COA) bureau said Monday.
The geese were culled Monday at a farm in Taihsi Township, which was then also disinfected, the COA's Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) said in a statement.
So far this year, a total of 57 poultry farms across Taiwan have been found infected by highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses, with more than 414,000 birds culled, bureau data showed.
Goose farm in Yunlin hit by avian flu, nearly 1,000 geese culled
