Goose farm in Yunlin hit by avian flu, nearly 1,000 geese culled

Taipei, April 2 (CNA) A goose farm in Yunlin County has been confirmed to have been infected with the highly pathogenic H5N2 avian influenza virus, leading to the culling of 974 geese, a Council of Agriculture (COA) bureau said Monday.



The geese were culled Monday at a farm in Taihsi Township, which was then also disinfected, the COA's Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine (BAPHIQ) said in a statement.



So far this year, a total of 57 poultry farms across Taiwan have been found infected by highly pathogenic avian influenza viruses, with more than 414,000 birds culled, bureau data showed.