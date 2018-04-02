Kay Cannon sees path for others in her road to 'Blockers'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Kay Cannon says she was hired off of potential to direct "Blockers," the R-rated teenage sex comedy that Universal Pictures is releasing Friday.

The three-time Emmy-nominee and former "30 Rock" writer and producer wrote the enormously successful "Pitch Perfect" but she had never directed before. Executives at Universal and production companies hand-picked the 43-year-old to breathe new life into "Blockers," which had become stalled.

In an industry where women directed only 8 percent of the top 100 grossing films of 2017, Universal has long championed both female directors and female-led comedies from "Bridesmaids" to "Trainwreck" and "Girls Trip."

Cannon says she hopes that she can get to a place where she is mentoring women and giving them chances based off of potential too.