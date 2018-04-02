  1. Home
Pakistan wins toss, elects to bat in 2nd T20 against WIndies

By  Associated Press
2018/04/02 22:31

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat in the second Twenty20 against the West Indies on Monday.

West Indies trails 1-0 in the three-match series after being crushed by 143 runs on Sunday.

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, ruled out of the series after injuring his ankle on his first appearance 24 hours earlier, has been replaced in the touring team by 21-year-old debutant fast bowler Odean Smith.

Pakistan kept an unchanged side.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali.

West Indies: Jason Mohammed (captain), Andre Fletcher, Chadwick Walton, Marlon Samuels, Rovman Powell, Denesh Ramdin, Keemo Paul, Samuel Badree, Rayad Emrit, Odean Smith, Kesrick Williams.