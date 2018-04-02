  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/04/02 22:08
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Man City 31 27 3 1 88 21 84
Man United 31 21 5 5 60 23 68
Liverpool 32 19 9 4 75 35 66
Tottenham 31 19 7 5 62 26 64
Chelsea 31 17 5 9 53 30 56
Arsenal 31 15 6 10 58 41 51
Burnley 31 12 10 9 29 27 46
Leicester 31 11 10 10 47 43 43
Everton 32 11 7 14 38 53 40
Bournemouth 32 9 10 13 39 51 37
Watford 32 10 7 15 41 57 37
Newcastle 31 9 8 14 31 40 35
Brighton 31 8 10 13 28 42 34
West Ham 31 8 9 14 39 57 33
Swansea 31 8 7 16 25 44 31
Huddersfield 32 8 7 17 25 53 31
Crystal Palace 32 7 9 16 31 50 30
Southampton 31 5 13 13 29 47 28
Stoke 32 6 9 17 29 61 27
West Brom 32 3 11 18 25 51 20
Saturday, March 31

Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2

Newcastle 1, Huddersfield 0

Man United 2, Swansea 0

West Brom 1, Burnley 2

Brighton 0, Leicester 2

West Ham 3, Southampton 0

Watford 2, Bournemouth 2

Everton 1, Man City 3

Sunday, April 1

Arsenal 3, Stoke 0

Chelsea 1, Tottenham 3

Saturday, April 7

Everton vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Brighton vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT

Stoke vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT

Leicester vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Swansea 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Burnley 1400 GMT

Man City vs. Man United 1630 GMT

Sunday, April 8

Arsenal vs. Southampton 1315 GMT

Chelsea vs. West Ham 1530 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wolverhampton 39 26 7 6 71 34 85
Cardiff 38 24 7 7 61 32 79
Fulham 39 20 12 7 68 41 72
Aston Villa 39 20 10 9 61 37 70
Derby 39 17 14 8 57 38 65
Middlesbrough 39 18 8 13 55 38 62
Bristol City 39 16 14 9 56 44 62
Millwall 39 16 13 10 48 37 61
Sheffield United 39 18 7 14 52 44 61
Preston 40 15 15 10 49 42 60
Brentford 39 14 13 12 55 47 55
Leeds 39 15 8 16 52 54 53
Ipswich 39 15 7 17 47 49 52
Norwich 39 13 13 13 41 46 52
QPR 39 12 11 16 45 56 47
Nottingham Forest 39 13 7 19 43 56 46
Sheffield Wednesday 39 10 14 15 45 53 44
Hull 39 9 13 17 53 59 40
Reading 39 9 12 18 45 57 39
Bolton 39 9 12 18 34 58 39
Birmingham 39 10 6 23 29 57 36
Barnsley 39 7 13 19 39 58 34
Sunderland 39 6 13 20 42 69 31
Burton Albion 39 7 9 23 28 70 30
Friday, March 30

Millwall 2, Nottingham Forest 0

Sheffield Wednesday 4, Preston 1

Cardiff 3, Burton Albion 1

Leeds 2, Bolton 1

Norwich 0, Fulham 2

Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2

Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1

Reading 1, QPR 0

Middlesbrough 1, Wolverhampton 2

Derby 1, Sunderland 4

Saturday, March 31

Birmingham 1, Ipswich 0

Hull 0, Aston Villa 0

Monday, April 2

Preston 0, Derby 1

Ipswich vs. Millwall 1400 GMT

QPR vs. Norwich 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley ppd.

Bristol City vs. Brentford 1400 GMT

Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT

Tuesday, April 3

Fulham vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT

Friday, April 6

Cardiff vs. Wolverhampton 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 7

Barnsley vs. Sheffield United 1115 GMT

Norwich vs. Aston Villa 1130 GMT

Leeds vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT

Hull vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT

Derby vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Birmingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 10

Aston Villa vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Sunderland vs. Norwich 1845 GMT

Bristol City vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT

Ipswich vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT

Fulham vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Millwall 1900 GMT

Wednesday, April 11

Wolverhampton vs. Derby 1845 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Wigan 37 24 8 5 71 23 80
Blackburn 38 23 10 5 72 35 79
Shrewsbury 39 23 9 7 52 31 78
Rotherham 39 20 6 13 64 46 66
Scunthorpe 40 15 15 10 57 48 60
Plymouth 39 17 9 13 51 47 60
Peterborough 39 15 13 11 61 49 58
Charlton 38 16 10 12 50 46 58
Portsmouth 39 18 4 17 49 47 58
Bristol Rovers 39 16 6 17 56 58 54
Bradford 38 16 5 17 49 56 53
Southend 39 13 11 15 45 59 50
Doncaster 38 12 13 13 47 45 49
Gillingham 38 12 13 13 43 43 49
Fleetwood Town 39 13 9 17 51 57 48
Blackpool 39 11 14 14 45 50 47
Oxford United 38 12 10 16 53 58 46
Walsall 39 11 11 17 47 58 44
Milton Keynes Dons 39 10 12 17 39 52 42
AFC Wimbledon 39 11 9 19 37 50 42
Oldham 37 10 10 17 50 65 40
Northampton 40 10 10 20 36 67 40
Rochdale 37 8 14 15 38 46 38
Bury 39 7 9 23 32 59 30
Thursday, March 29

Blackburn 2, Bradford 0

Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2

Friday, March 30

Oxford United 1, Scunthorpe 1

Wigan 3, Oldham 0

Northampton 0, Charlton 4

Blackpool 1, Doncaster 2

Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury 1

Rotherham 1, Peterborough 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1

Plymouth 4, Southend 0

AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1

Saturday, March 31

Walsall 0, Portsmouth 1

Monday, April 2

Peterborough vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Walsall ppd.

Southend vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth ppd.

Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon ppd.

Charlton vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Wigan 1630 GMT

Tuesday, April 3

Bury vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT

Saturday, April 7

Plymouth vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Oldham 1400 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. Southend 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Bury 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 10

Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

Gillingham vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT

Rochdale vs. Wigan 1845 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton 1845 GMT

Blackpool vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Wednesday, April 11

Oldham vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

Thursday, April 12

Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Accrington Stanley 38 24 5 9 65 40 77
Luton Town 40 21 11 8 82 42 74
Wycombe 40 20 11 9 73 54 71
Notts County 40 18 13 9 61 42 67
Exeter 39 20 6 13 52 44 66
Coventry 39 19 8 12 48 32 65
Lincoln City 39 17 13 9 56 42 64
Mansfield Town 39 16 15 8 56 41 63
Swindon 39 19 4 16 60 59 61
Carlisle 40 16 12 12 57 49 60
Colchester 40 15 13 12 49 44 58
Newport County 39 13 15 11 49 50 54
Cambridge United 40 14 12 14 42 52 54
Crawley Town 40 15 8 17 50 57 53
Cheltenham 40 12 12 16 58 58 48
Stevenage 39 11 12 16 50 56 45
Crewe 40 13 4 23 50 65 43
Yeovil 37 11 9 17 47 57 42
Morecambe 39 9 15 15 38 48 42
Port Vale 40 10 12 18 43 55 42
Forest Green 39 11 7 21 47 67 40
Grimsby Town 40 9 11 20 32 61 38
Chesterfield 38 9 7 22 41 68 34
Barnet 40 8 9 23 36 59 33
Friday, March 30

Cheltenham 0, Carlisle 1

Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1

Lincoln City 3, Exeter 2

Yeovil vs. Forest Green ppd.

Newport County 1, Coventry 1

Notts County 0, Wycombe 0

Swindon 1, Morecambe 1

Colchester 2, Luton Town 1

Mansfield Town 0, Accrington Stanley 1

Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0

Barnet 2, Crewe 1

Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1

Monday, April 2

Coventry vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Cambridge United ppd.

Carlisle vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Newport County ppd.

Stevenage vs. Barnet 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Notts County 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT

Saturday, April 7

Swindon vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Barnet vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Chesterfield 1400 GMT

Yeovil vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Exeter 1400 GMT

Tuesday, April 10

Swindon vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT

Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Chesterfield 1845 GMT