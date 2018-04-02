Supreme Court sides with officer in Arizona police shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with an Arizona police officer in a case filed by a woman who survived being shot four times by the officer.

The court Monday reversed a lower court ruling in favor of the woman, Amy Hughes.

Officers were called to Hughes' house in May 2010 following a report that someone was hacking at a tree with a knife. They arrived and saw Hughes holding a knife.

Hughes didn't comply with commands from officers to drop the knife and continued to move toward her roommate. An officer then shot her.

A trial court ruled for the officer, but the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed that decision in 2016. The Supreme Court says the officer was immune from being sued by Hughes.