Former Catalan leader says from jail: 'We are not criminals'

A man with a Catalan Independence flag and other demonstrators stand in front of the Neumuenster prison, Germany, Saturday March 31, 2018. Former Cat
Demonstrators hold posters reading: 'Spain is not a democracy' and ' Catalonia is not Spain' during a protest condemning the arrest of Catalonia's for
A woman holds a poster during a protest condemning the arrest of Catalonia's formerleader Carles Puigdemont in Germany, at a demonstration in Berlin,
People with a banner lead a protest in front of the Reichstag building, condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont in Ge
A man holds a poster reading: 'Free our President ' during a protest condemning the arrest of Catalonia's former leader Carles Puigdemont in Germany,
Demonstrators gather in front of the Neumuenster prison, Germany, Saturday March 31, 2018. Former Catalonia separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was de
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Former Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont says in a jail interview with two German members of parliament that he is "not a criminal" and that the campaign for the Spanish region's independence is based on democracy and nonviolence.
Puigdemont said in an audio recording of the visit that "we are not criminals. We won the elections twice."
Puigdemont has been detained in Germany on a European arrest warrant. Spain accuses the 55-year-old of rebellion in organizing an unauthorized referendum. German authorities are considering Spain's request to extradite him.
He said "the crime of rebellion demands the use of violence, and there is no violence so there is no rebellion."
The recording of Sunday's visit was published Monday by the weltnetz.de alternative journalism platform.