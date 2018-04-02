|English Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|31
|27
|3
|1
|88
|21
|84
|Man United
|31
|21
|5
|5
|60
|23
|68
|Liverpool
|32
|19
|9
|4
|75
|35
|66
|Tottenham
|31
|19
|7
|5
|62
|26
|64
|Chelsea
|31
|17
|5
|9
|53
|30
|56
|Arsenal
|31
|15
|6
|10
|58
|41
|51
|Burnley
|31
|12
|10
|9
|29
|27
|46
|Leicester
|31
|11
|10
|10
|47
|43
|43
|Everton
|32
|11
|7
|14
|38
|53
|40
|Bournemouth
|32
|9
|10
|13
|39
|51
|37
|Watford
|32
|10
|7
|15
|41
|57
|37
|Newcastle
|31
|9
|8
|14
|31
|40
|35
|Brighton
|31
|8
|10
|13
|28
|42
|34
|West Ham
|31
|8
|9
|14
|39
|57
|33
|Swansea
|31
|8
|7
|16
|25
|44
|31
|Huddersfield
|32
|8
|7
|17
|25
|53
|31
|Crystal Palace
|32
|7
|9
|16
|31
|50
|30
|Southampton
|31
|5
|13
|13
|29
|47
|28
|Stoke
|32
|6
|9
|17
|29
|61
|27
|West Brom
|32
|3
|11
|18
|25
|51
|20
|Saturday, March 31
Crystal Palace 1, Liverpool 2
Newcastle 1, Huddersfield 0
Man United 2, Swansea 0
West Brom 1, Burnley 2
Brighton 0, Leicester 2
West Ham 3, Southampton 0
Watford 2, Bournemouth 2
Everton 1, Man City 3
|Sunday, April 1
Arsenal 3, Stoke 0
Chelsea 1, Tottenham 3
|Saturday, April 7
Everton vs. Liverpool 1130 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT
Brighton vs. Huddersfield 1400 GMT
Stoke vs. Tottenham 1400 GMT
Leicester vs. Newcastle 1400 GMT
West Brom vs. Swansea 1400 GMT
Watford vs. Burnley 1400 GMT
Man City vs. Man United 1630 GMT
|Sunday, April 8
Arsenal vs. Southampton 1315 GMT
Chelsea vs. West Ham 1530 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wolverhampton
|39
|26
|7
|6
|71
|34
|85
|Cardiff
|38
|24
|7
|7
|61
|32
|79
|Fulham
|39
|20
|12
|7
|68
|41
|72
|Aston Villa
|39
|20
|10
|9
|61
|37
|70
|Derby
|39
|17
|14
|8
|57
|38
|65
|Middlesbrough
|39
|18
|8
|13
|55
|38
|62
|Bristol City
|39
|16
|14
|9
|56
|44
|62
|Millwall
|39
|16
|13
|10
|48
|37
|61
|Sheffield United
|39
|18
|7
|14
|52
|44
|61
|Preston
|40
|15
|15
|10
|49
|42
|60
|Brentford
|39
|14
|13
|12
|55
|47
|55
|Leeds
|39
|15
|8
|16
|52
|54
|53
|Ipswich
|39
|15
|7
|17
|47
|49
|52
|Norwich
|39
|13
|13
|13
|41
|46
|52
|QPR
|39
|12
|11
|16
|45
|56
|47
|Nottingham Forest
|39
|13
|7
|19
|43
|56
|46
|Sheffield Wednesday
|39
|10
|14
|15
|45
|53
|44
|Hull
|39
|9
|13
|17
|53
|59
|40
|Reading
|39
|9
|12
|18
|45
|57
|39
|Bolton
|39
|9
|12
|18
|34
|58
|39
|Birmingham
|39
|10
|6
|23
|29
|57
|36
|Barnsley
|39
|7
|13
|19
|39
|58
|34
|Sunderland
|39
|6
|13
|20
|42
|69
|31
|Burton Albion
|39
|7
|9
|23
|28
|70
|30
|Friday, March 30
Millwall 2, Nottingham Forest 0
Sheffield Wednesday 4, Preston 1
Cardiff 3, Burton Albion 1
Leeds 2, Bolton 1
Norwich 0, Fulham 2
Barnsley 2, Bristol City 2
Brentford 1, Sheffield United 1
Reading 1, QPR 0
Middlesbrough 1, Wolverhampton 2
Derby 1, Sunderland 4
|Saturday, March 31
Birmingham 1, Ipswich 0
Hull 0, Aston Villa 0
|Monday, April 2
Preston 0, Derby 1
Ipswich vs. Millwall 1400 GMT
QPR vs. Norwich 1400 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Barnsley ppd.
Bristol City vs. Brentford 1400 GMT
Sunderland vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT
|Tuesday, April 3
Fulham vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT
|Friday, April 6
Cardiff vs. Wolverhampton 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 7
Barnsley vs. Sheffield United 1115 GMT
Norwich vs. Aston Villa 1130 GMT
Leeds vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT
Hull vs. QPR 1400 GMT
Millwall vs. Bristol City 1400 GMT
Brentford vs. Ipswich 1400 GMT
Derby vs. Bolton 1400 GMT
Birmingham vs. Burton Albion 1400 GMT
Reading vs. Preston 1400 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fulham 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 10
Aston Villa vs. Cardiff 1845 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Brentford 1845 GMT
Preston vs. Leeds 1845 GMT
Sunderland vs. Norwich 1845 GMT
Bristol City vs. Birmingham 1845 GMT
QPR vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1845 GMT
Ipswich vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT
Fulham vs. Reading 1845 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough 1845 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Hull 1845 GMT
Bolton vs. Millwall 1900 GMT
|Wednesday, April 11
Wolverhampton vs. Derby 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Wigan
|37
|24
|8
|5
|71
|23
|80
|Blackburn
|38
|23
|10
|5
|72
|35
|79
|Shrewsbury
|39
|23
|9
|7
|52
|31
|78
|Rotherham
|39
|20
|6
|13
|64
|46
|66
|Scunthorpe
|40
|15
|15
|10
|57
|48
|60
|Plymouth
|39
|17
|9
|13
|51
|47
|60
|Peterborough
|39
|15
|13
|11
|61
|49
|58
|Charlton
|38
|16
|10
|12
|50
|46
|58
|Portsmouth
|39
|18
|4
|17
|49
|47
|58
|Bristol Rovers
|39
|16
|6
|17
|56
|58
|54
|Bradford
|38
|16
|5
|17
|49
|56
|53
|Southend
|39
|13
|11
|15
|45
|59
|50
|Doncaster
|38
|12
|13
|13
|47
|45
|49
|Gillingham
|38
|12
|13
|13
|43
|43
|49
|Fleetwood Town
|39
|13
|9
|17
|51
|57
|48
|Blackpool
|39
|11
|14
|14
|45
|50
|47
|Oxford United
|38
|12
|10
|16
|53
|58
|46
|Walsall
|39
|11
|11
|17
|47
|58
|44
|Milton Keynes Dons
|39
|10
|12
|17
|39
|52
|42
|AFC Wimbledon
|39
|11
|9
|19
|37
|50
|42
|Oldham
|37
|10
|10
|17
|50
|65
|40
|Northampton
|40
|10
|10
|20
|36
|67
|40
|Rochdale
|37
|8
|14
|15
|38
|46
|38
|Bury
|39
|7
|9
|23
|32
|59
|30
|Thursday, March 29
Blackburn 2, Bradford 0
Gillingham 1, Milton Keynes Dons 2
|Friday, March 30
Oxford United 1, Scunthorpe 1
Wigan 3, Oldham 0
Northampton 0, Charlton 4
Blackpool 1, Doncaster 2
Rochdale 3, Shrewsbury 1
Rotherham 1, Peterborough 1
Bristol Rovers 2, Bury 1
Plymouth 4, Southend 0
AFC Wimbledon 0, Fleetwood Town 1
|Saturday, March 31
Walsall 0, Portsmouth 1
|Monday, April 2
Peterborough vs. Northampton 1400 GMT
Bradford vs. Walsall ppd.
Southend vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT
Scunthorpe vs. Plymouth ppd.
Fleetwood Town vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT
Oldham vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT
Doncaster vs. AFC Wimbledon ppd.
Charlton vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Wigan 1630 GMT
|Tuesday, April 3
Bury vs. Rochdale 1845 GMT
|Saturday, April 7
Plymouth vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT
Oxford United vs. Oldham 1400 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT
Blackburn vs. Southend 1400 GMT
Rochdale vs. Portsmouth 1400 GMT
Walsall vs. Bury 1400 GMT
Blackpool vs. Bradford 1400 GMT
Wigan vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Charlton 1400 GMT
Rotherham vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT
Gillingham vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 10
Oxford United vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT
Gillingham vs. Blackburn 1845 GMT
Rochdale vs. Wigan 1845 GMT
AFC Wimbledon vs. Charlton 1845 GMT
Blackpool vs. Northampton 1845 GMT
|Wednesday, April 11
Oldham vs. Walsall 1845 GMT
|Thursday, April 12
Bradford vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Accrington Stanley
|38
|24
|5
|9
|65
|40
|77
|Luton Town
|40
|21
|11
|8
|82
|42
|74
|Wycombe
|40
|20
|11
|9
|73
|54
|71
|Notts County
|40
|18
|13
|9
|61
|42
|67
|Exeter
|39
|20
|6
|13
|52
|44
|66
|Coventry
|39
|19
|8
|12
|48
|32
|65
|Lincoln City
|39
|17
|13
|9
|56
|42
|64
|Mansfield Town
|39
|16
|15
|8
|56
|41
|63
|Swindon
|39
|19
|4
|16
|60
|59
|61
|Carlisle
|40
|16
|12
|12
|57
|49
|60
|Colchester
|40
|15
|13
|12
|49
|44
|58
|Newport County
|39
|13
|15
|11
|49
|50
|54
|Cambridge United
|40
|14
|12
|14
|42
|52
|54
|Crawley Town
|40
|15
|8
|17
|50
|57
|53
|Cheltenham
|40
|12
|12
|16
|58
|58
|48
|Stevenage
|39
|11
|12
|16
|50
|56
|45
|Crewe
|40
|13
|4
|23
|50
|65
|43
|Yeovil
|37
|11
|9
|17
|47
|57
|42
|Morecambe
|39
|9
|15
|15
|38
|48
|42
|Port Vale
|40
|10
|12
|18
|43
|55
|42
|Forest Green
|39
|11
|7
|21
|47
|67
|40
|Grimsby Town
|40
|9
|11
|20
|32
|61
|38
|Chesterfield
|38
|9
|7
|22
|41
|68
|34
|Barnet
|40
|8
|9
|23
|36
|59
|33
|Friday, March 30
Cheltenham 0, Carlisle 1
Cambridge United 3, Crawley Town 1
Lincoln City 3, Exeter 2
Yeovil vs. Forest Green ppd.
Newport County 1, Coventry 1
Notts County 0, Wycombe 0
Swindon 1, Morecambe 1
Colchester 2, Luton Town 1
Mansfield Town 0, Accrington Stanley 1
Grimsby Town 0, Stevenage 0
Barnet 2, Crewe 1
Port Vale 2, Chesterfield 1
|Monday, April 2
Coventry vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT
Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1400 GMT
Luton Town vs. Mansfield Town 1400 GMT
Forest Green vs. Colchester 1400 GMT
Morecambe vs. Cambridge United ppd.
Carlisle vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT
Wycombe vs. Grimsby Town 1400 GMT
Chesterfield vs. Newport County ppd.
Stevenage vs. Barnet 1400 GMT
Crewe vs. Port Vale 1400 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Notts County 1400 GMT
Exeter vs. Cheltenham 1400 GMT
|Saturday, April 7
Swindon vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT
Newport County vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT
Notts County vs. Coventry 1400 GMT
Colchester vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT
Cheltenham vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT
Port Vale vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT
Barnet vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Crewe 1400 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Chesterfield 1400 GMT
Yeovil vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT
Cambridge United vs. Exeter 1400 GMT
|Tuesday, April 10
Swindon vs. Yeovil 1845 GMT
Stevenage vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT
Morecambe vs. Chesterfield 1845 GMT