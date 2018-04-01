Pilot English education program in Taiwan gains international attention

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In 2017, eight primary schools in Tainan City joined a pilot program to integrate English language education into other school subjects, as part of a research project designed by National Cheng Kung University’s (NCKU) Foreign Language Center.



The educational pilot program, a cooperative effort between the researchers at the NCKU Foreign Language Center and the Tainan City office responsible for second language education, has proven very successful, and the research results have been approved for publication at the “11th International Conference of English as a Lingua Franca.”

Gao Shimei (高實玫), the director of the NCKU, said that over 3,000 students at eight schools participated in the project to develop bilingual education using English as a mode of instruction for other subjects. Subjects taught using English included; Arts and Crafts, Life Skills, Natural Sciences, Music, and Physical Education.

The researchers visited the schools about three times a month, accumulating over 100 hours of observation time in the ongoing study. The research also includes surveys of the teachers, students, and parents.

According to the report at UDN, the children generally responded very positively to the instruction in English, and even if they could not formulate responses, almost all of the children were capable of understanding the teachers conducting the classes and giving directions in English.

Survey data also suggested that children’s attitudes towards English language improved as the courses progressed, along with their communicative competence. Researchers think this model of language learning can decrease the anxiety students may feel towards traditional English language classes.

Gao remarked that similar programs have been instituted in Europe for some time, but that they are just catching on in Asia, and Tainan City has taken the lead. The group of researchers is excited to present their findings with other scholars and educators at the conference in July at King’s College in London.

Li Xianwei (李賢衛), the director of Tainan City’s office for second language education, says that the city government is very interested in continuing the program and expanding it to more schools next school year.