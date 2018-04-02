Du Plessis, Elgar give Australia no way back in final test

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Captain Faf du Plessis and opener Dean Elgar struck half-centuries on day four as South Africa effectively extinguished Australia's victory hopes in the final test on Monday.

Du Plessis made 81 not out from 135 balls and Elgar ground out an unbeaten 59 in 212 deliveries as the home team reached 202-3 in its second innings at lunch, a lead of 469 runs.

The two batsmen dug in early on before playing more expansively as the interval approached, Elgar reaching his 50 with a six.

South Africa leads 2-1 and is on course to clinch a first home series win over Australia since 1970.