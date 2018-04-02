Du Plessis, Elgar give Australia no way back in final test

South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis plays a shot on day four of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers st
South Africa's batsman Dean Elgar plays a shot on day four of the fourth cricket Test match between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers stadiu
Australia's bowler Pat Cummins, front, in his bowling spell as empire Nigel Llong of England, watches on during day four of the fourth cricket test ma
Australia's bowler Mitchell Marsh receives the ball as he prepares to bowl on day four of the fourth cricket test match between South Africa and Austr
Australia's Pat Cummins, left, with teammates Nathan Lyon, share a light moment with empire Nigel Llong of England, as they leave the field play due t
Umpire Nigel Llong of England, and colleague Ian Gould of England, check a light-metre reading for bad light on day four of the fourth cricket Test ma
South Africa's captain Faf du Plessis‚ middle, is getting treatment from team medic after being hit by the ball on his right thumb on day four of the
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Captain Faf du Plessis and opener Dean Elgar struck half-centuries on day four as South Africa effectively extinguished Australia's victory hopes in the final test on Monday.
Du Plessis made 81 not out from 135 balls and Elgar ground out an unbeaten 59 in 212 deliveries as the home team reached 202-3 in its second innings at lunch, a lead of 469 runs.
The two batsmen dug in early on before playing more expansively as the interval approached, Elgar reaching his 50 with a six.
South Africa leads 2-1 and is on course to clinch a first home series win over Australia since 1970.