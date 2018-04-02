Mandarin Airlines to begin daily flights from Taichung to Tokyo in June

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan's Mandarin Airlines (華信航空), a subsidiary of China Airlines (CAL), announced today that it will be launching direct daily flights from Taichung to Tokyo starting on June 14, reported ETtoday.

Today, Mandarin Airlines announced that starting on June 14, it will be offering daily flights from Taichung International Airport to Tokyo Narita International Airport once a day, seven days a week. The flights will take off in the early morning and return in the afternoon, and therefore should be very convenient for many travelers to fit into their travel plans.

Mandarin Airlines Flight AE266 will take off from 7:30 a.m. from Taichung International Airport and will arrive at Tokyo Narita International Airport at 12:00 p.m., for a total flight time of three hours and 30 minutes. The return flight to Taichung from Tokyo, Flight AE267, will take off at Tokyo Narita Airport at 1 p.m. local time and arrive in Taichung at 3:50 p.m.

The new route has been launched in anticipation of increased travel between the two countries as the 2018 Taichung World Flora Exposition draws near (November), and the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are now only two years away.

The Mandarin Airlines route will be the only direct service from Taichung to Tokyo, while its parent company CAL offers direct flights from Taipei Songshan International Airport, Taoyuan International Airport and Kaohsiung International Airport to Tokyo. The combined CAL group operates 81 flights from Taiwan to Tokyo and Tokyo to Taiwan.