Motorcycle Taiwan 2018 to take place at TWTC Exhibition Hall 1 in Taipei soon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Motorcycle Taiwan 2018 will be held April 12-15 at TWTC Exhibition Hall 1, in Taipei. There will be 154 exhibitors including BMW, Adiva, J-Dream, TGB and PGO, showcasing new models of motorcycles and ATVs, according to show organizer Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

Moreover, many manufacturers of motorcycle parts and accessories as well as manufacturers of motorcyclists' accessories will also be participating in the exhibition, TAITRA said.

This year's trade show is set to extend its scope as it has successfully attracted participation from countries covered by Taiwan's New Southbound Policy, the organizer said. Hot Engineering of Malaysia, Edico Utama of Indonesia, Luxdata Technology of South Korea as well as 13 exhibitors from China will join this year’s trade show.

In order to help Taiwan exhibitors develop valuable relationships with more partners, the organizer has invited various leading international buyers to visit the exhibition. There are also international buyers from France, Vietnam, Japan, the United States, Brazil, Thailand, Italy and other countries, according to the organizer.

At the same time, the new exhibition, "Taiwan International Car Tuning & Car Care Show", will also be presented at TWTC Exhibition Hall 1, showcasing car care and maintenance, car tuning and other popular products, according to the organizer, who added that this is a show not to be missed for those interested in car fashion and customization.

For more information, please visit the official websites: MOTORCYCLE TAIWAN and Car Tuning Show.

(photo courtesy of TAITRA)

