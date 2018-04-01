Upcoming events April 3 - April 9 in Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tomb Sweeping holiday, Children's Day, and generally gorgeous spring weather inspire a slew of fun events around Taiwan.

Here is a peek:

Music

Kenting's famous Spring Scream festival takes over the southern beach town from April 5 - April 7. Check out the website site for the full line up and ticket options. Spring Scream is once again being held simultaneously with the Oceansound Yoga Festival, "Taiwan's first and only yoga festival."



(Image from Spring Scream Facebook)

Chiayi is putting on an indie music festival this weekend called oo-hî-tsí 2018 (東石烏魚祭). The show is free, April 4 to April 7, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Approximately 15 local indie bands will play along the Fisherman's Wharf.



(Image from Wake Up Arts Facebook)

The Pacific Rim Ukulele Festival (PRUKE fest) returns to Kaohsiung April 6 and April 7. The festival features two days full of ukulele performances, master classes and more. Check out the website for ticket info, the full line up, and event map.



(Image from PRUKE Fest website)

Sitar in Taiwan presents Rudra's Sage this Saturday at Jian Shan Yi Gao Suo in Hsinchu. Rudra's Sage will perform six different movements including a few original compositions, a few Indian traditional folklore songs, and the Beatles song, "Within You Without You," all on the sitar. Tickets are NT$400 (US$14) in advance and NT$500 at the door.



(Image from Facebook event)

Gourmet

肉 Rou by T-ham is hosting a special tasting event Thursday evening. "A finely selected piece of ~3 kilo A5 Wagyu New York strip (strip-loin) will be seasoned with coarse salt, pepper and spices for 48 hours followed by a 90 minute gentle roast." The NY strip will be served with charcuterie, pan-seared Hokkaido scallops with rocket salad, saffron risotto with giant prawns, lemon tart for desert, and paired with the sommeliers' selections of Ayala champagne. The meal is NT$3,300 a person.



(Image from Rou by T-Ham's Facebook event)

Fo. Co. So. Taipei, DiVino Taipei's sister restaurant, is throwing a Grand Opening Party this Saturday. At Fo. Co. So., no cellphones are allowed inside, person to person interactions only. Make a reservation, quick!



(Image from Fo.Co.So Facebook)

Art

Jean Scuderi will demo "Vicarious people ☆ performance" at Jinglü Gallery Saturday afternoon starting at 2:30 p.m. Scuderi's conceptual art requires audience members to volunteer as models and allow themselves to be transformed with projected images. The event is free though attendees are required to register first. See the event page for more information.



(Image from Jean Scuderi's Facebook)

Candy Bird's solo show in the Liang Gallery, "What A Neat Painting," opens this Saturday at 3 p.m. and will run through May 6. "Candy Bird has long observed the manner in which his friends, who are of the same generation as he is, get along with elders. It became a healing and nagging approach to look deeper into the relationship between ideology and people in the aging Taiwanese society, resulting in a series of works."



(Image from Candy Bird's Facebook)

Children's Day

UNICEF Taiwan will host a free screening of "Peter Rabbit" for children at the Hsinyi Vieshow Cinemas this Wednesday. Participants must register to attend.



(Image from Facebook event)



Regular Hangouts around Taipei

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday April 7, there’s a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.