Filipino rappers to battle it out in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A rap battle featuring new Filipino artists will be held this weekend on April 8 in Taoyuan's Zhongli District, according to event organizer and head of Alpha Martial Eagles Production (AMEP), Allan Viray.

The name of the event to be held this Sunday in Zhongli is The Laklakan Series Volume 1 Lokal Artist Rap Battle + Open Mic Session.

Viray said that this time around, all of the participants will be "first-timers," meaning that they will be battle rapping for the first time on stage. Viray said that he is promoting this event to help more Filipino battle emcees emerge in Taiwan.

In an interview with CNA, Viray said that he is hosting the rap battle for newcomers because "I just want to raise them up to develop new battle rappers, their potentials and their careers."

There will be five rap battles, with a winner declared from each by a panel of five to seven judges with a background in hip hop and battle rap. These five winners will then go on to face professional FlipTop battle league winners from the Philippines at Laklakan 2 in July.

According to AMEP's Facebook announcement, the lineup of rap battles is as follows:



​Oomblast Vs MenorDeEdad

Kenrick Vs LadyBeb

JoeyWrite Vs Ray

Diablo Vs Rzone

KevinJ Vs DJ



Promotion of Sunday's event. (Image from Alpha Martial Eagles Production Facebook page)

Each rap battle will consist of three rounds, each lasting 90 seconds. This battle will allow "writtens," which means the rappers can prepare their rhymes ahead of time, as a opposed to "freestyle," which is improvising the rhymes on the spot.

The event will also include an open mic phase during which members of the audience can challenge any of the battle rapper in the room to a battle.

The show is being organized by Alpha Martial Eagles Production, a entertainment company headed by Allan Viray that also includes Angelito Penuaga, Jefferson Candido, Bobby Clizel Valdez, Paul John Macapinlac and Jayson Suarez.

A previous battle rap event titled Laklakan 1 Rap Battle was held over the Lunar New Year in Taichung and Taipei, attracting a total of 600 fans.