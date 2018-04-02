New Zealand vs England scoreboard

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Monday after the fourth day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval.

England 1st Innings: 307 New Zealand 1st Innings: 278 England, 2nd Innings (Overnight: 202-3)

Alastair Cook c Watling b Boult 14

Mark Stoneman c Watling b Southee 60

James Vince c Taylor b Boult 76

Joe Root c Watling b Wagner 54

Dawid Malan c Nicholls b de Grandhomme 33

Ben Stokes c Raval b de Grandhomme 12

Jonny Bairstow c Nicholls b Wagner 36

Stuart Broad c Sodhi b de Grandhomme 12

Mark Wood b de Grandhomme 9

Jack Leach not out 14

Extras (4b, 3lb, 2w, 3nb) 12

TOTAL: (for nine wickets decl.) 352

Overs: 106.4. Batting time: 450 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-24, 2-147, 3-165, 4-262, 5-262, 6-282, 7-300, 8-312, 9-352.

Did not bat: James Anderson.

Bowling: Trent Boult 28-5-89-2, Tim Southee 19-4-65-1 (1w), Colin de Grandhomme 26-2-94-4 (1w,2nb), Neil Wagner 22.4-5-51-2 (1nb), Ish Sodhi 11-0-46-0.

New Zealand, 2nd Innings

Jeet Raval not out 25

Tom Latham not out 17

Extras 0

TOTAL: (without loss) 42

Overs: 23. Batting time: 90 minutes.

Yet to bat: Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, B.J. Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Bowling: James Anderson 9-5-9-0, Stuart Broad 8-3-16-0, Mark Wood 2-0-13-0, Jack Leach 3-1-4-0, Joe Root 1-1-0,0.

Toss: New Zealand.

Series: New Zealand leads 1-0.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.