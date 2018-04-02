Data from SUV shows deadly wreck may have been intentional

A small vase of flowers, at left, sits beside a mile marker Wednesday, March 28, 2018, near the pullout where the SUV of Jennifer and Sarah Hart was r
In this March 28, 2018 aerial file image from Alameda County Sheriff's Office drone video courtesy of Mendocino County shows the pullout where the SUV
Volunteers with the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team searches the waters off the coast using a telescope near Mendocino, Calif
Deputy Bill Holcomb looks down the cliff near the crash site near Mendocino, Calif., as search and rescue volunteers scour the area behind him on Thur
The scene of Monday's fatal crash on the Mendocino coast north of Fort Bragg near Mendocino, Calif. was all but deserted Thursday morning, March 29, 2
Members of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office drone team pack up their equipment after a search for three missing children Wednesday, March 28, 2018,
This March 20, 2016 photo shows Hart family of Woodland, Wash., at a Bernie Sanders rally in Vancouver, Wash. Authorities in Northern California say
This June 2014 photo shows Devonte Hart with his family at the annual celebration of "The Goonies" movie in Astoria, Ore. Authorities in Northern Cali
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2014, file photo provided by Johnny Nguyen, Portland police Sgt. Bret Barnum, left, and Devonte Hart, 12, hug at a rally in Po
MENDOCINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say data recovered from the wreckage of the SUV carrying a large family from Washington state shows the deadly crash may have been intentional.
The California Highway Patrol says the SUV carrying the family accelerated straight off a scenic California cliff.
A spokesman says the data shows the vehicle was stopped at a flat pull-off area before it sped off the steep rocky face.
Five members of the Hart family were found dead. Three of the children are still missing.
Authorities don't know exactly when the wreck took place. A passing motorist discovered the vehicle on March 26, three days after social service authorities in Washington state opened an investigation apparently prompted by a neighbor's complaint that the children were being deprived of food.