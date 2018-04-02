Scholar criticizes Japanese media's lack of coverage of Taiwan affairs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Japanese scholar published an article via the country’s leading newspaper Sankei Shimbun, urging the Japanese media to increase its reportage of Taiwan affairs.

Toshihiro Minohara, a professor at Kobe University, returned to Japan in February after conducing half a year of research at Academia Sinica, Taiwan’s top research institute.

In his article, he wrote while traveling between Taiwan and Japan, he noticed that Japanese media tended to neglect reports related to Taiwan.

Even if they reported on Taiwan, their articles often lacked in-depth analysis, continued Minohara.

Minohara attributed the shortage of news coverage on Taiwan to the fact that the Japanese media had given too much emphasis on the rising tension on the Korean Peninsula.

However, Minohara also pointed out that Japan’s relationship with Taiwan, in comparison to the two Koreas, had been very stable stable. While North Korea constantly defies international rules, the South tends to maintain a grudge against Japan over various issues such as the comfort women.

Minohara emphasized that as Beijing continued to expand its military capability throughout the region, Taiwan could function as a “breakwater,” buffering aggression from China that would be directed towards Japan.

China's attempts to “unify” Taiwan, if successful, would drastically change the national security policies of Japan, said Minohara, adding that increased news coverage on Taiwan-related issues would therefore serve Japan’s national interest.