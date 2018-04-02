Four injured in northern Taiwan when amusement ride attendant hits wrong button

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Four people sustained injuries when an amusement ride in northern Taiwan's Hsinchu City suddenly accelerated after the attendant in charge allegedly hit the wrong button yesterday (April 1), reported Liberty Times.

While operating a flying chair ride for small children yesterday at an amusement park next to the Sogo Department Store in Hsinchu's Far Eastern Big City Shopping Malls, the attendant decided to turn down the background music which he deemed to be too loud, but he allegedly accidentally hit the "operate button." The flying chairs started to whirl around at a frightening pace, terrifying both children and parents.

One boy was so frightened that he tried to get out of his chair and was then apparently thrown from the seat, resulting in lacerations to his forehead and cheeks when he impacted with a metal object, requiring eight stitches to repair. The father of the boy, his mother (who was holding his brother), and three other onlookers rushed to try to save the boy.

In the process, they were struck by flying chairs, resulting in three adults also sustaining minor injuries. One man suffered a laceration to the head requiring four stitches, a woman suffered bruises to her face and hands, and another man suffered a contusion to his hand.



Scene of the accident. (CNA image)

Representatives of "Mobile Amusement Park" (移動樂園) said that all of the rides have been properly maintained beforehand and that the main cause of the accident was the operator mistakenly hitting the "operate button" instead of the "music button," resulting in the ride accelerating in speed. In the future, the company pledges to strengthen the training of its operators and the rides will be re-inspected.

As to how the operator could have made such a catastrophic mistake leading to the dangerous acceleration of the ride, the park has not provided more detail. It has stressed that the details of the incident are not yet clear, but it is sorry for the injuries the boy suffered.