Chiayi launches indie music festival over holiday weekend in Taiwan 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chiayi will hold its first-ever Tomb Sweeping weekend music festival, oo-hî-tsí 2018 (東石烏魚祭), from April 4 to April 7, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.

The festival, oo-hî-tsí 2018, offers a chilled indie alternative to the electro-fest, Spring Scream, raging 200 kilometers (125 miles) south in Kenting this weekend.

Bands will perform along the Fisherman's Wharf in Tungshih Township.



(Image from Chiayi County Government)

15 indie music groups and singers will perform: Obviously( 顯然樂隊), Banyan gang (榕幫 ), Wu Ching-yuan (吳青原), wanglee (王立), White Frequency (白頻率), Shao-nian ba! (少年吔！), HJband (生炒鴨肉羹), Hormone Boys (荷爾蒙少年), The Bad King Five (壞蛋王・老五), Sunset Hippies (日落嬉皮), Iron Horn (宋德鶴), Rain of Sorrow (煙雨飄渺), Jiding yinhsiang (既定印象), Captain Ordinary (普通隊長), and Fuermosha (暖嶼).

The show is organized by Wake Up Arts. Wake Up was unable to apply for official government subsidies for the festival's debut and spent instead over NT$400,000 (US$13,000) of the organization's own money preparing for the show.



(Image from Chiayi County Government)

An organizer with Wake Up Arts, Yan Ting-hsien (顏廷憲), said that actually "the Chiayi festival is not trying to compete with Spring Scream. While Spring Scream seeks international clout, oo-hî-tsí 2018 aims for a more local vibe," according to UDN.



(Image from Wake Up Arts Facebook)