|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Eaton Was
|3
|13
|7
|8
|.615
|Cain Mil
|3
|14
|3
|8
|.571
|Flaherty Atl
|3
|13
|5
|7
|.538
|Gennett Cin
|3
|13
|0
|7
|.538
|Hoskins Phi
|3
|10
|2
|5
|.500
|Yelich Mil
|3
|14
|4
|7
|.500
|Bell Pit
|3
|13
|1
|6
|.462
|Ahmed Ari
|3
|11
|3
|5
|.455
|Martinez StL
|3
|11
|2
|5
|.455
|AGonzalez NYM
|3
|7
|1
|3
|.429
|Home Runs
Blackmon, Colorado, 3; Harper, Washington, 2; Eaton, Washington, 2; Panik, San Francisco, 2; Molina, St. Louis, 2; DeJong, St. Louis, 2; Schwarber, Chicago, 2; 37 tied at 1.
|Runs Batted In
Ahmed, Arizona, 6; Goodwin, Washington, 5; Eaton, Washington, 5; Inciarte, Atlanta, 5; Markakis, Atlanta, 5; BAnderson, Miami, 5; Blackmon, Colorado, 5; Braun, Milwaukee, 5; Polanco, Pittsburgh, 5; 7 tied at 4.
|Pitching
; 26 tied at 1-0.