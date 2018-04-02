Sunday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Minnesota
|402
|001
|000—7
|10
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Berrios and Garver; Gausman, Araujo (5), Bleier (6), Brach (8), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_Berrios 1-0. L_Gausman 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (1), Dozier 2 (2), Sano (2).
___
|New York
|004
|000
|000—4
|5
|0
|Toronto
|010
|000
|24—7
|12
|1
Gray, Green (5), Kahnle (7), Robertson (7) and Romine; Stroman, D.Barnes (6), Axford (7), Clippard (8), Oh (9) and R.Martin. W_Clippard 1-0. L_Robertson 0-1. Sv_Oh (1). HRs_New York, Drury (1). Toronto, Smoak 2 (2).
___
|Boston
|000
|011
|000—2
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|000—1
|8
|1
Velazquez, Walden (6), Poyner (8), M.Barnes (8), Kelly (9) and Vazquez; Faria, Alvarado (5), Y.Chirinos (6) and W.Ramos. W_Velazquez 1-0. L_Alvarado 0-1. Sv_Kelly (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Miller (1).
___
|Houston
|000
|022
|301—8
|13
|0
|Texas
|100
|000
|010—2
|4
|0
Cole, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Stassi; Minor, C.Martin (5), Claudio (6), Jepsen (7), Gardewine (8) and R.Chirinos. W_Cole 1-0. L_Minor 0-1. HRs_Texas, Robinson (1), Gallo (1).
___
|Cleveland
|010
|100
|020—4
|7
|0
|Seattle
|000
|020
|30—5
|8
|1
Bauer, Otero (6), T.Olson (7), Goody (8) and Perez; Leake, Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas. W_Leake 1-0. L_Otero 0-1. Sv_Diaz (2). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion 2 (2). Seattle, Gordon (1), Haniger (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|020
|020
|300—7
|13
|0
|Oakland
|030
|000
|001—4
|5
|1
Ohtani, Bedrosian (7), Wood (8), Parker (9), Middleton (9) and Maldonado; Gossett, Petit (5), Buchter (6), Hatcher (7), Coulombe (7), Casilla (8) and Lucroy. W_Ohtani 1-0. L_Gossett 0-1. Sv_Middleton (1). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (1).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Williams, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Felipe Rivero (9) and Francisco Cervelli; Fulmer, Greene (9) and Joh.Hicks. W_Williams 1-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Felipe Rivero (1).
___
|Pittsburgh
|003
|050
|000—8
|10
|0
|Detroit
|200
|101
|002—6
|12
|0
Kuhl, Santana (6), Glasnow (7), Neverauskas (9), Felipe Rivero (9) and E.Diaz; R.Carpenter, B.Farmer (4), VerHagen (6), Saupold (8), Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_Kuhl 1-0. L_B.Farmer 0-1. Sv_Felipe Rivero (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (1), Marte (1), Freese (1). Detroit, Cabrera (1).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|0
|Miami
|000
|051
|00—6
|8
|0
Quintana, Duensing (7) and Caratini; Peters, Steckenrider (7), Guerrero (8), Barraclough (9) and Wallach. W_Peters 1-0. L_Quintana 0-1.
___
|St. Louis
|011
|110
|010—5
|9
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000—1
|7
|0
Weaver, Bowman (6), Jor.Hicks (8), Leone (9) and Molina; Matz, Sewald (5), Rhame (7), Blevins (8), A.Ramos (9) and Plawecki. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Matz 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (2), DeJong 2 (2).
___
|Washington
|200
|001
|201—6
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|022—5
|7
|0
G.Gonzalez, Grace (7), Solis (8), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Montero; Romano, Gallardo (7), Peralta (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Mesoraco. W_G.Gonzalez 1-0. L_Romano 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (2). HRs_Washington, Eaton (2), Rendon (1), Harper 2 (2). Cincinnati, Gosselin (1).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|6
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|104
|04—9
|13
|0
Stratton, Osich (6), Gomez (7), Moronta (8) and Posey; Hill, Cingrani (7), Fields (8), Font (9) and Grandal. W_Hill 1-0. L_Stratton 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (1).