Sunday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Minnesota 402 001 000—7 10 0 Baltimore 000 000 000—0 3 1

Berrios and Garver; Gausman, Araujo (5), Bleier (6), Brach (8), Givens (9) and Sisco. W_Berrios 1-0. L_Gausman 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Escobar (1), Dozier 2 (2), Sano (2).

___

New York 004 000 000—4 5 0 Toronto 010 000 24—7 12 1

Gray, Green (5), Kahnle (7), Robertson (7) and Romine; Stroman, D.Barnes (6), Axford (7), Clippard (8), Oh (9) and R.Martin. W_Clippard 1-0. L_Robertson 0-1. Sv_Oh (1). HRs_New York, Drury (1). Toronto, Smoak 2 (2).

___

Boston 000 011 000—2 6 0 Tampa Bay 010 000 000—1 8 1

Velazquez, Walden (6), Poyner (8), M.Barnes (8), Kelly (9) and Vazquez; Faria, Alvarado (5), Y.Chirinos (6) and W.Ramos. W_Velazquez 1-0. L_Alvarado 0-1. Sv_Kelly (1). HRs_Tampa Bay, Miller (1).

___

Houston 000 022 301—8 13 0 Texas 100 000 010—2 4 0

Cole, Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Stassi; Minor, C.Martin (5), Claudio (6), Jepsen (7), Gardewine (8) and R.Chirinos. W_Cole 1-0. L_Minor 0-1. HRs_Texas, Robinson (1), Gallo (1).

___

Cleveland 010 100 020—4 7 0 Seattle 000 020 30—5 8 1

Bauer, Otero (6), T.Olson (7), Goody (8) and Perez; Leake, Nicasio (8), Diaz (9) and Freitas. W_Leake 1-0. L_Otero 0-1. Sv_Diaz (2). HRs_Cleveland, Encarnacion 2 (2). Seattle, Gordon (1), Haniger (2).

___

Los Angeles 020 020 300—7 13 0 Oakland 030 000 001—4 5 1

Ohtani, Bedrosian (7), Wood (8), Parker (9), Middleton (9) and Maldonado; Gossett, Petit (5), Buchter (6), Hatcher (7), Coulombe (7), Casilla (8) and Lucroy. W_Ohtani 1-0. L_Gossett 0-1. Sv_Middleton (1). HRs_Oakland, Chapman (1).

___

INTERLEAGUE Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1 6 0 Detroit 000 000 000—0 2 0

Williams, Feliz (7), Kontos (8), Felipe Rivero (9) and Francisco Cervelli; Fulmer, Greene (9) and Joh.Hicks. W_Williams 1-0. L_Fulmer 0-1. Sv_Felipe Rivero (1).

___

Pittsburgh 003 050 000—8 10 0 Detroit 200 101 002—6 12 0

Kuhl, Santana (6), Glasnow (7), Neverauskas (9), Felipe Rivero (9) and E.Diaz; R.Carpenter, B.Farmer (4), VerHagen (6), Saupold (8), Jimenez (9) and McCann. W_Kuhl 1-0. L_B.Farmer 0-1. Sv_Felipe Rivero (2). HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (1), Marte (1), Freese (1). Detroit, Cabrera (1).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Chicago 000 000 000—0 8 0 Miami 000 051 00—6 8 0

Quintana, Duensing (7) and Caratini; Peters, Steckenrider (7), Guerrero (8), Barraclough (9) and Wallach. W_Peters 1-0. L_Quintana 0-1.

___

St. Louis 011 110 010—5 9 0 New York 010 000 000—1 7 0

Weaver, Bowman (6), Jor.Hicks (8), Leone (9) and Molina; Matz, Sewald (5), Rhame (7), Blevins (8), A.Ramos (9) and Plawecki. W_Weaver 1-0. L_Matz 0-1. HRs_St. Louis, Molina (2), DeJong 2 (2).

___

Washington 200 001 201—6 8 0 Cincinnati 000 001 022—5 7 0

G.Gonzalez, Grace (7), Solis (8), Madson (8), Doolittle (9) and Montero; Romano, Gallardo (7), Peralta (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Mesoraco. W_G.Gonzalez 1-0. L_Romano 0-1. Sv_Doolittle (2). HRs_Washington, Eaton (2), Rendon (1), Harper 2 (2). Cincinnati, Gosselin (1).

___

San Francisco 000 000 000—0 6 0 Los Angeles 000 104 04—9 13 0

Stratton, Osich (6), Gomez (7), Moronta (8) and Posey; Hill, Cingrani (7), Fields (8), Font (9) and Grandal. W_Hill 1-0. L_Stratton 0-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Bellinger (1).